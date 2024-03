Michael Culver, the veteran British actor who played the convict Captain Needa in The Empire Strikes Back and a sectarian police inspector in David Lean's film A passage to India, is dead. He was 85 years old. Culver died on February 27 according to Alliance Agents, which has represented him for the past decade. No further details were immediately available. Culver has also appeared on many British television channels over the years, from The friends, secret army And The adventures of black beauty has The Return of Sherlock Holmes, Game set and match, The Eliott house and the film with Derek Jacobi Cadfael. In Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980), directed by Irvin Kershner, Culver's character, as captain of the Imperial Star Destroyer Avenger, loses track of the Millennium Falcon piloted by Han Solo during a chase. Needa takes full responsibility and apologizes to Darth Vader, who then kills him (“Apologies accepted, Captain Needa”). Culver later played Major McBryde in the Academy Award-nominated Best Picture. A passage to India (1984), starring Oscar winner Peggy Ashcroft, Judy Davis, James Fox and Alec Guinness. This would be Lean's last film. Culver was born in north London on June 16, 1938. His father, Roland, was a stage actor and his mother, Daphne, a casting director for the theater. (She is said to have discovered Richard Burton.) He attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and, as a member of the Old Vic company, appeared consecutively on Broadway in 1958 in Twelfth night, Hamlet And King Henry V. In 1962 he arrived in the West End in Judith. He later appeared uncredited in the James Bond films. From Russia with love (1963) and Thunderclap (1965). Culver made his breakthrough starring alongside Jacobi and Anthony Bate in the 1977 ITV TV film. Philby, Burgess and Macleanabout three real MI5 agents who worked as Russian spies. Alliance agents said Culver largely gave up acting in the early 2000s to focus on political activism. Last year, he and fellow actor Mark Rylance campaign successfully completed for a statue of late Iraq War protester Brian Haw to be placed outside the Imperial War Museum in London. Survivors include his second wife, Amanda; children Roderic, Justin and Susan; and four grandchildren.

