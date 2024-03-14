Tom Hardy's Sony film gets a title and brings forward its release date





The latest installment of the film directed by Tom Hardy from Columbia Pictures Venom the franchise now has an official title and an earlier release date. Director Kelly Marcel's Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25, Sony announced Tuesday. Starring Hardy, Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the film was untitled and moved forward two weeks from its previous release date of November 8. In addition to directing the feature, Marcel wrote the screenplay, with the story credited to herself and Hardy. Hardy, Marcel, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker are producers. Hardy returns as the Marvel antagonist he originated in the 2018 Ruben Fleischer-directed film Venom. Andy Serkis took charge of 2021 tracking Venom: Let there be carnage. Marcel is making her directorial debut after receiving writing credits on the previous two films. This will now be the third Venom The film hits theaters in October, and the pre-Halloween space has worked well for the franchise. The first film surpassed $850 million worldwide, while the sequel crossed the $500 million mark worldwide. Hardy took to Instagram in November to announce that the film, billed as the last in the series, had resumed production after taking a break due to last year's actors' strike. The project was originally planned for a June 2024 release, but was later moved to November due to the work stoppage. In his November article, Hardy called the film “the last dance” and added that the work “doesn't seem as difficult when you love what you do and when you know you have good material and the support from all sides, of course.” a great team. Venom: The Last Dance is the latest title in the Sony Pictures universe of Marvel characters. This follows Sony's release of Madame Webwhich stars Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney and has underperformed since its theatrical release last month.

