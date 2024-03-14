Hampton woman becomes Department of Defense's youngest police officer





YORKTOWN Officer Kursten Clarke just graduated from the criminal justice cohort at New Horizons Regional Education Career and Technical Center on Woodside Lane. Shortly before graduation, his mother saw a flyer and brought him back to Kursten. “My mother, I really want to give her some credit, knew that I was interested in something related to law enforcement. She brought in a patient who had seen a pamphlet. They came to my school and gave a presentation that made me fall even more in love with the work itself. I applied and here I am,” Clarke says. Clarke is one of the newest federal law enforcement agents at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Before taking his position, Clarke attended the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in South Carolina. At FLETC, Clarke was exposed to everything she might face during her job. Her favorite? “My favorite thing about FLETC is the driving course they took. Doing the Emergency Vehicle Operator (EVOC) training there was one of the best experiences I’ve had in my life,” Clarke said. The days at FLETC are long, according to Clarke. There were hours of physical training, range time, scenario-based training exercises, studies, tests, defense tactics classes, and community policing lectures. Clarke is the youngest female FLETC graduate in the program's history. However, she doesn't think her age has helped her at all. “From my own personal experience, I treated FLETC the way I think everyone should. I treated it like a normal academy, doing it for a reason, and also to better train myself for this profession. With my mindset and my mental maturity, I really took it like everyone else,” Clarke said. Now stationed at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown in the Security Department, Clarke takes immense pride in her job and protecting her hometown. “I feel like I’m protecting my home. I feel like it's more personal, instead of going somewhere out of state where I don't really have a personal relationship with that state. Yes, I would still work there and I would have to protect that, but being in my own backyard makes things more personal and draws me more into the work. I love my home, so I would like to stay here and I would like to protect it as much as possible,” Clarke explained. Clarke works 12-hour shifts. She could patrol, man the gate, handle emergencies, defend the base, or provide security. Clarke offers advice to young women who may be interested in a career in law enforcement. “Make sure you are goal-oriented. If you are very goal-oriented, it is easy to pursue what you want and strive for in life. If you have a lot of confidence in yourself and have a good support system, this can go a long way. As long as you don't back down from what you say or what you believe, you can go far. »

