Katrina reveals feeling intimidated by unrealistic beauty standards in Bollywood | Bollywood





Katrina Kaif has opened up about her experience with the pressure to look a certain way. In a interview with Hello! In India, Katrina, 40, admitted she has had to deal with unrealistic and unrelenting beauty standards since joining the movie industry with Boom in 2003. She also opened up about how sometimes she worries about her appearance before going out for an event and what her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal said to her then. Read also : Vicky Kaushal has Katrina Kaif's childhood photo as phone wallpaper Katrina Kaif is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in India, but even she worries about her looks. Katrina Kaif on 'stifling' beauty standards Katrina Kaif said: “I have often felt the pressures of a certain standard of beauty and the pressures to conform to that standard. I found it often stifling and intimidating… There will be a time where I'll be, you know, fidgeting before I leave the house for an event or something. I'll eventually find something that I see that I don't like and I try to fix it, whether it's a costume or hair or something like that. And then my husband will remind me with irony. Aren’t you the person who says “It’s Kay to Be You” (the slogan for her makeup brand Kay Beauty)?” Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. “I’m still trying to navigate.” Katrina, who was last seen in Merry Christmas, added: “It can be really, really confusing to retain and maintain your sense of individuality and knowing who you are, and not who you are in relation to this that everyone around you does or says. . I think what's really important for all of us, and it's something I try to follow, is self-confidence, clarity of thought, determination and taking the time for ourselves to understand our own thoughts, desires and goals. This is something I'm still trying to navigate. Katrina's makeup brand In 2019, the actress became an entrepreneur when she decided to turn her passion for makeup into a business. Her Kay Beauty brand offers products for all age groups and skin tones. Kay Beauty has become one of the most loved beauty brands online, according to a 2023 report. report by Financialexpress.com, has an annual turnover of approximately $12 million. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

