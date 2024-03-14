Michael Culver dies: Memorable cast member of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back dies at age 85





Receive our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free email The Life Cinematic Star Wars actor Michael Culver has died at the age of 85. The actor was known for his numerous theater credits as well as his memorable role in the 1980 sequel. The Empire Strikes Back, and suffered from poor health in recent years. He died on February 27. Culvers' agent announced the news on Wednesday, March 13, stating: We are very sad to confirm the passing of our friend and client Michael Culver. A career spanning more than 50 years with notable roles in Sherlock Holmes, A passage to India, secret army and, of course, one of the most memorable death scenes in the Star Wars franchise. The release said Culver largely gave up acting in the early 2000s to focus his efforts on his political activism, adding: “It has been an honor to have represented Michael over the past decade and taken him to some of the best Star Wars events of the last decade. the United Kingdom and Europe. In The Empire Strikes BackCulver played veteran fleet officer Captain Lorth Needa, who was the commander of one of Darth Vader's Imperial Star Destroyers. He is the character that Darth Vader strangles to death using telekinesis. The actors' agent said Culver was at a loss for words when he saw his line with nearly 200 people waiting to see him at a Star Wars convention in Chicago, which took place in 2019. Michael Culver in The Empire Strikes Back (Lucasfilm) Culver performed in several productions with the Dundee Repertory Theater from 1959 to 1961, after which he appeared in seven Shakespeare productions at the Old Vic in London. After uncredited roles in early James Bond films From Russia with love (1963) and Thunderclap (1965), Culver racked up numerous television credits throughout the 1970s, appearing in The adventures of black beauty BBC drama secret army and a standalone episode of The Sweeney. In the 1980s, he landed a minor role in The Empire Strikes Back and was one of the protagonists of David Lean's historical epic A passage to Indiawhich was nominated for 11 Academy Awards. Culver has also appeared on British shows Victim, The darling buds of May, Emmerdale and, in 2003, New stuff. His last on-screen appearance came in a 2008 episode of Wallander. The actor was married twice, once to actress Lucinda Curtis in 1962 and to sculptor Amanda Ward in 2004.

