Zo Kravitz Absolutely Roasted Her Dad Lenny Kravitz During His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Zo Kravitz Roast Dad Lenny Kravitz in a heartfelt and playful speech during the musician's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on March 12.

The “Batman” star, 35, gushed about the “Let Love Rule” singer’s “radioness” as a person while poking fun at both his flamboyant rock star wardrobe and of his high-profile romances with famous women.

Lenny Kravitz, now 59, welcomed Zo Kravitz, his only child, with his ex-wife, former “Cosby Show” star Lisa Bonet, in December 1988.

In her speech, Zo Kravitz showed off her comedic timing. Her engagedactor Channing Tatum was also present.

Lenny Kravitz. I've had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time, the young Kravitz began as the audience laughed and her father nodded beside her on the podium.

“And I have to say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life,” she continued. “Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways we grew up together. We've been through a lot. We've seen a lot of things. I've seen a lot of things. I've seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I have seen the way you have remained the same in the most important ways. I have seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I have seen your incredible dedication to your art.

“But I mostly saw through your shirts,” she added jokingly, as her father and the audience burst into laughter.

“According to my dad, if it doesn't reveal your nipples, it's not a shirt,” the actor continued. “And sure, it embarrassed me when he picked me up from school when I was a kid, but I have to say at this point I respect him. You really get there.

“Your relationship with the mesh shirt is probably the longest, and it works,” she added, drawing more laughter from the crowd.

Lenny Kravitz receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

The former “Big Little Lies” star got serious when she opened up about how “awesome” it was growing up as the daughter of a “so cool dad.”

“What's cool about you isn't what people think is cool about you. Your sparkle doesn't come from your sunglasses, your leather pants, or your mesh shirts. It comes from your true love of life,” she said, explaining that the musician permeates everything. he does it, notably by taking care of his family, with this joy of living.

“Life is your art,” she says. “And that's why your music is so inspiring and important. You make people feel alive. You remind them of the only thing that matters: love.”

Read on to learn more about what Lenny Kravitz and his daughter, Zo Kravitz, have said to each other over the years.

December 1988: Lenny Kravitz welcomes his daughter Zo with then-wife Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz, then 24, welcomed his only daughter, Zo Isabella Kravitz, on Dec. 1, 1988, with his then-wife, “Cosby Show” star Lisa Bonet, then 21.

The couple eloped the year before, on Bonet's birthday, after two years of dating. They separated in 1991 when their daughter was 2, but remained close friends over the years.

Lenny Kravitz with his wife Lisa Bonet and daughter Zoe at a press conference at Lincoln Center, New York, 1989 (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

“It's essential, Kravitz told people in 2020 of his close bond with Bonet. We have a child and we love each other as much as before, it's just a different situation. It takes time, work and dedication, but it's something we both had.

Bonet then welcomed two children who are half-siblings of Zo Kravitz with ex-husband Jason Momoa: daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf.

Bonet and Momoa got married in 2017 after more than a decade of dating. They announced their separation in 2022 and finalized their divorce earlier this year.

1999: Zo Kravitz moves into her father's house

Zo Kravitz lived primarily with Bonet on Bonet's five-acre ranch in California's Topanga Canyon after his parents divorced. according to the New York Times. She moved into her father's house in Miami, Florida when she was 11 years old.

She wanted to live with me, Lenny Kravitz told the Times, and I wanted to have her. It was time. And as a family, we made the decision together.

It really helped me focus my life, added the musician. I was running around the world on tour, man, I had to change my lifestyle.

Zo Kravitz told the Times that she longed to live with her father, in part because his house had cable TV and Pop-Tarts, two things that were missing at her mother's low-tech hippie ranch.

I just wanted to feel normal, she said, and the way my mother raised me seemed very abnormal to me, although in hindsight it was the coolest.

2019: The musician is delighted to have had the girl he “hoped for”

The elder Kravitz expressed his pride in his daughter while speaking to people magazine in June 2019.

“She's incredible, and she's everything I could have hoped for,” he exclaimed. “I'm a dad, you know, but I was friends. Were very close. We talk about everything. We're not hiding anything.”

October 2020: Lenny Kravitz says he and Zo Kravitz 'can talk about anything'

The following year, the “Fly Away” singer once again indulged in People about his relationship with his daughter, revealing that the two can have frank conversations with each other.

Zo and I have a very open dialogue, said the musician. We can talk about anything and everything.

The elder Kravitz went on to say that his close relationship with his daughter mimicked the one her mother, the late “Jeffersons” star Roxie Roker, had with her own father.

My mother and my grandfather had a very close relationship to the point that, as a teenager, I found it ridiculous, he remembers. I'll just say: you're on top of each other all the time. They loved and valued each other.

“So when I see the relationship between Zo and I, I see the relationship between my mother and my grandfather. It makes me very happy that we are raised to this level.

March 2021: Lenny Kravitz pays tribute to Zo Kravitz on International Women's Day

The musician sent a special message to his daughter in an Instagram post about International Women's Day in March 2021.

“Happy International Women's Day to all the women in the world. Each and every one of you is beautiful inside and out,” he wrote.

“And to Zo,” he added, “I've watched you grow into a strong, independent, fierce, beautiful force that is entirely your own. I'm so proud of the woman you've become.”

May 2022: Zo Kravitz shares a cute throwback photo with her father

The former “High Fidelity” star shared a tribute to her father on his birthday in 2022. Alongside the couple's throwback photos she posted on Instagramshe wrote: “Happy birthday dad. I love you.”

December 1, 2023: Lenny Kravitz pays tribute to Zo Kravitz's 35th birthday

The 'American Woman' singer shared a cute throwback photo on Instagram it showed him and Bonet posting with Zo Kravitz as a baby in honor of his 35th birthday.

“December 1st. Zoe Isabella Kravitz was born,” he captioned the image.

On the actor's 34th birthday the previous year, he shared another throwback photo showing him as a young father holding baby Zo.

“Happy birthday @zoeisabellakravitz. There isn't a moment that I don't marvel at who and what you are. I'm so grateful that God chose us. I love you,” she wrote. he wrote in a heartfelt caption.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com