



Michael Culver, the British actor best known for one of the Star Wars franchise's memorable death scenes, died on February 27. He was 85 years old. Mr Culvers' death was confirmed by Alliance officers, who released a statement on social media. Tuesday, and his agent, Thomas Bowington. The agency did not give a cause of death, although Mr. Bowington said Mr. Culver had suffered from cancer for several years. He had a long acting career on screen and stage which spanned over 50 years and included roles in TV's Sherlock Holmes Returns and the 1984 film A Passage to India. But his most lasting impact on popular culture came in 1980, with his brief role as Captain Needa in the second Star Wars film, The empire strikes back. Needa, after losing track of Han Solo's Millennium Falcon, apologizes to Darth Vader, who promptly suffocates her telepathically.

Apologies accepted, Captain Needa, Vader said as he walked around the captain's body and motioned for the others to take him away.

Mr. Culver also appeared in two James Bond films with actor Sean Connery, From Russia With Love and Thunderball. Michael John Edward Culver was born June 16, 1938, in London to Daphne Rye, a theater casting director, and Ronald Culver, an actor, according to Mr. Bowington. Mr. Culver starred in several Shakespeare plays and worked regularly with the British director Anthony Pagehis agent said.

Mr. Culver is survived by his second wife, Amanda Ward Culver, and his children, Roderic, Sue and Justin Culver. His son, Roderic Culver, also became an actor, Mr. Bowington said. Later in life, Mr. Culver virtually gave up acting to concentrate on politics and probably would have pursued a political career if he had not been an actor, Mr. Bowington said. He still attended Star Wars fan events, including one in Chicago in 2019, his agency said in its statement. He was at a loss for words, it is said, when he saw his queue with almost 200 people waiting to see him.

