The dazzling success of Big little lies resulted in a highly infectious residue of toxic, televised substance, which the CDC (Critics for Discerning Consumption) classified as a limited series of horribly bad fakes. We went through two waves of Big little liesto discover that the following variant, Nine complete strangers, it was much worse. Now, a third mutation, Apples never fallthreatens to infect viewers with a wave of promising thrills, only to cause exhaustion and fatigue.

I'm hyperbolizing for effect, of course, but that's what the latest limited series adaptation of a Liane Moriarty detective novel feels like. Apples never fall, which premieres in full March 14 on Peacock, gives new meaning to circling the drain. While the series deviates just enough from Moriarty's narrative formula, its vapid cast of buffoonish and unsympathetic characters hinders what could easily be a tense thriller if it had stripped away a few superfluous episodes. What's left is a seven-part limited series that's been dragging on since the beginning. Apples never fall wastes an extremely talented cast, including the great Annette Bening, who was just up for an Oscar a few days ago, on a series that is essentially two episodes of mildly interesting bookends, with a whole bunch of mush rotten sandwiched between the two.

The series centers on the Delaney family, a family obsessed with tennis after parents Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Bening), owners and teachers of a tennis academy in upscale West Palm Beach, Florida , raised their children in this sport. Troy (Jake Lacy) was ready to turn professional, but lost his drive after a mysterious incident with his father. Logan (Conor Merrigan Turner) never really had a knack for the sport, something Stan always felt he did. Amy (Alison Brie) and Brooke (Essie Randles), however, have always had their eyes on other things, wanting to stay away from the family business. But despite a few years of family tension, the Delaneys remained closely united.

Well, at least until Joy suddenly disappeared. When their mother's bike is found bloodstained and destroyed on the side of a road, each member of the family is forced to reckon with how they have absent-mindedly excluded her over the past few months. This is a separate mystery incident, however, because apparently this isn't a mystery thriller aimed at adults, unless crucial plot details are scattered far too frugally. Surprise! I bet you wouldn't know that this family has some dark hidden secrets.

What those shocks are will remain hidden until you wade through the muck of six barely tolerable episodes to the finale. Moriarty, who co-wrote part of the series with several other writers, is a much better scribe of novels than television shows. Its mysteries work best when you can unravel them, with smaller revelations appearing page by page. Here, Moriarty and the writers fall prey to the same mistake made in Hulus. Nine complete strangers Adaptation: Puzzles require a certain sense of accomplishment to keep someone interested.

Without a few scraps of true information, the tiny pieces of evidence that constitute a great mystery are easy to dispel. Nor am I referring to episodic cliffhangers whose impact is undone by a big reveal in the series finale. Apples never fall is so quick to point the finger at one person for Joy's disappearance that it's almost too easy to identify that it's misdirection. A red herring can't be a red herring if it's dripping with fresh crimson paint.

A decent mystery will dangle these answers to viewers while providing information to satiate them along the way. In Apples never fall, no twist ever sticks, despite sloppy dialogue that tries so hard to convince the viewer that it will. The characters are so thin that it would be difficult to call them two-dimensional, let alone three. Do you spend your time watching shows dying to know how things connect? You are lucky. This series takes place in a world where people are very clear: this must be linked to Joy's disappearance! This careless construction is not only infuriating; it's offensively juvenile, like playing detective with your school-age kids and pretending they haven't already told you who the killer is. But in a post-Big little lies Around the world, more and more crime writers seem to think that the public is stupid enough to accept the glop that is served to them, as long as it is tangentially related to a much more successful television venture under a household name like Moriartys .

Even more frustrating is the shows' parallel timeline setting, one of the more outdated trends that TV shows use as a crutch to create their stories. Two different timelines allow narrative discoveries made during the two periods to slowly flow back into each other, coming together in the middle to end of a series to make perfect sense. But it is extremely rare that this conceit is used intelligently. In Apples never fall, there is only a tiny difference between then and now, just eight months before Joy disappeared and today. Viewers are thrown back in time as often as the series requires, hoping that tossing them like a softball through this insignificant gap of months will hold their attention.

Were Apples never fall brave enough to tell his story in a linear fashion, things could very well be different. This could easily have been a mystery that starts by letting the viewer know that Joy is missing and going back in time just once to transport the audience to the present. This structure would allow the series to showcase Bening's acting, which is the series' only saving grace. As a devoted mother of four headstrong children, Bening sells her flimsy hardware like it's the hottest role in Tinseltown. Maybe it's because Bening is a mother of four herself, but her small character choices and thoughtful way of speaking (Bening is careful never to exaggerate until she has to) give Joy a glowing mother figure. Like so many mothers, Bening and Joy are the glue that holds this show together.

The same can't be said for Sam Neill, who grunts and groans through every last word of dialogue as if he regrets signing his name on the dotted line more and more with each day of production. Although I can't say I don't sympathize with this; it's the same feeling of impatience you get when watching Apples never fall. If you're inclined to stick with it until you find out what happened to Joy, you'll find yourself faced with a disappointing and poorly handled twist. But at least the last-minute revelations will give you a big, hearty laugh, one that will carry you all the way to the doctor's office to be examined for a concussion. It turns out that apples don't just fall; they come crashing down, right on the heads of poor, unsuspecting viewers.