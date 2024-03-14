Entertainment
'General Hospital' actor was 64
Robyn Bernard, who played Terry Brock on “General Hospital” for 16 years and also starred in France, died Tuesday in San Jacinto, California. She was 64 years old.
Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed his death on Wednesday and reported finding Bernard in an open field behind a business. The cause of death has not been released and local detectives are investigating.
Bernard, born May 26, 1959 in Gladewater, Texas, was drawn to performance from an early age. She began singing gospel songs with her younger sister Crystal, who later starred in the 1990 sitcom “Wings.” Bernard was credited as Bernard Robin for his first credited role in the French hit Jean -Jacques Beneix from 1981, “Diva”.
She would later guest star on shows such as “Whiz Kids,” “The Facts of Life,” and “Simon and Simon.”
Bernard debuted on “General Hospital” in September 1984. During her time on the drama series, which holds the record for the longest-running American soap opera in production, she played the fiery Terry Brock, aka Terry O'Connor. His character would develop a drinking problem which would cripple his musical career. She left the show in March 1990 when Terry landed a recording contract and left the town of Port Charles.
While still working on “General Hospital,” Bernard reunited with Beneix for a small role in his 1986 French romance “Betty Blue,” which would go on to earn an Academy Award nomination for best foreign language film and a BAFTA.
After her years on General Hospital, Bernard worked rarely as an actress, appearing in the French miniseries “Maigret” in 1992 and in a Gallic film called “Des rois d'un jour” in 1997. Her last role was as psychologist in the film. 2002 film “Voices from High School.”
Bernard is survived by his sisters Crystal and Scarlett as well as his father Jerry Wayne Bernard.
