Star Wars actor Michael Culver dies at 85





Michael Culver, a veteran British actor who played one of Darth Vader's most infamous victims in The Empire Strikes Back, has died at the age of 85, according to media reports. In the famous 1980 Star Wars sequel, Culver played Captain Needa, an Imperial officer who pursues Han Solo aboard the Millennium Falcon as the Rebel Alliance escapes from their secret base on Hoth. When the Falcon escapes her clutches, Needa accepts full responsibility and goes to apologize to Darth Vader, only to be choked to death by Vader's Sith powers. Apologies accepted, Captain Needa, Vader says as the officers' bodies are carried away. A London native who honed his acting skills as part of the Dundee Repertory Theater troupe, Culver played dozens of roles in film, television and stage from 1961 to 2016. Alongside Empire Strikes Back, Culver appeared as a racist police officer in David Lean's latest film, A. Passage to India and in uncredited roles in the James Bond films From Russia With Love and Thunderball. Before and after Empire, Culver also had roles in episodes of several British television shows, including The Sweeney and The Adventures of Black Beauty in the 1970s and Miss Marple in the 1980s. After his retirement in 2016, Culver appeared at various Star Wars fan events, signing autographs and discussing his small but famous role in Empire Strikes Back. We are very sad to confirm the passing of our friend and client Michael Culver, his agency, Alliance Agents, said in a statement sent to Weekly Entertainment. It has been an honor to have represented Michael over the past decade and taken him to some of the best Star Wars events in the UK and Europe, the statement continued. A real highlight was taking Michael to Celebration in Chicago in 2019. He was at a loss for words when he saw his line with almost 200 people waiting to see him.

