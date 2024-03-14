Entertainment
When young Shah Rukh Khan slammed actors for leaving their wives and girlfriends for a career: how rude! | Bollywood News
He is the best husband and father I could ask for. I always say I'm so lucky to be with Shah Rukh Khan, the man, Gauri Khan, wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, told Vogue in a 2018 interview while gushing over her well-off husband. love. Shah Rukh, a caring father, also expressed his love for his wife and children. It wouldn't be wrong to call Shah Rukh Khan the perfect family man, who despite his fame and success spanning three decades, puts his loved ones first, never missing an opportunity to celebrate them. You could say that this dedication towards family comes with time and age, but this is Shah Rukh we are talking about. The Pathaan actor has always been the one who greets his loved ones and never neglects them for his career or fame, never letting his profession overshadow his personal life. In an old 1991, even before the actor made a splash in Bollywood, told a magazine, I have a personal life. I have friends, a girlfriend, an uncle, an aunt, a sister. And they are the most important people in my life (sic). The magazine's pages featuring a young and raw Shah Rukh were recently shared on Reddit.
The actor said that although some actors came into the industry to earn money, fame and glory and are known to put their weight behind it, he wanted acting and to have a good balance between work and private life. I'm just trying to say that I don't like much of the frills that come with this profession. I don't want to get lost and lost in this world like the others. I want to stay in touch with reality. I want to stay in touch with myself (sic), shared Shah Rukh who had only done a few roles on television at that time. The actor has worked in TV shows like Circus, Fauji, Dil Dariya, Dusra Keval, Umeed, Ahmaq and Wagle Ki Duniya.
READ ALSO When Gauri Khan broke up with the overly possessive Shah Rukh Khan: My family had not yet accepted the fact that he was Muslim.
Unlike many actors who gave in out of vanity and sacrificed their love and family in the quest for success, SRK emphasized the importance of having the best of both worlds, in career and relationships. And I really don't understand this big bullshit of sacrificing this for my career and that for my career. I mean, why can't you have both? Why are you making excuses for your neglect of your family, wife or girlfriend? And even though you have neglected your personal life in favor of your professional life, what makes you so proud?, SRK asked, adding: You have no right to hurt people who love you and talk about it.
READ ALSO If Shah Rukh Khan brought home work: When Gauri Khan threatened to break the television, throw the script out the window”
The actor, who was dating Gauri, in the report slammed actors who dumped women in their lives after becoming successful and treated them like objects. Referring to an interview in which another actor bragged about leaving his girlfriend for a film, SRK added: As I read somewhere, I think it was in Stardust, a guy saying that he had abandoned his wife because of her career. My job is more important to me than my wife or something… How rude can you get? What about the moments you shared with the woman? How ridiculous (sic).
Shah Rukh and Gauri, who met in 1984, married in 1991 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, after six years of dating. The couple welcomed their first child, Aryan Khan, in 1997, followed by their daughter, Suhana, in 2000. The power couple opted for surrogacy for their youngest child, AbRam, born in 2013.
Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/when-young-shah-rukh-khan-slammed-actors-for-leaving-wives-girlfriends-for-careers-9212067/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- When young Shah Rukh Khan slammed actors for leaving their wives and girlfriends for a career: how rude! | Bollywood News
- Helping Women Succeed in the Workplace with Dress for Success Charlotte
- Looking back: The earthquake is felt, the missing plane prompts a search, and the duo leads police on a high-speed chase.
- Cheech and Chong take fans on one last journey in comedy documentary – The Daily Texan
- Myers: Logan Cooley's first NHL season leaves college hockey fans dreaming of what could have been – The Rink Live
- Egg freezing patients 'deceived' clinics | BBC News
- Chris Hipkins calls government a 'dictatorship' for 'imposed' legislative changes, advice shows it could breach international obligations
- Nicola Sturgeon returns: if it's good enough for Boris…
- Star Wars actor Michael Culver dies at 85
- Naomi Campbell's enduring career in fashion to be celebrated with exhibition at London museum
- Former Google employee charged with stealing AI trade secrets
- Is obesity really a disease?