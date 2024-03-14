Entertainment
A look at each day
Details and schedules for the first RiverBeat Music Festival are being finalized.
On Wednesday, event organizers Mempho Presents confirmed the daily lineup of RiverBeat artists, which will take place May 3-5 at Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis.
The three nights of the festival will be hosted by electronic music group Odesza (May 3), reunited hip-hop group The Fugees (May 4) and country hitmaker Jelly Roll (May 5).
RiverBeat replaces the Beale Street Music Festival, which was shut down by Memphis last May after years of financial losses and declining attendance.
Earlier this month, RiverBeat confirmed the lineup for its first festival. In addition to the headliners, the artist roster will include Tennessee rockers The Band Camino, Philadelphia indie band Mt. Joy, Austin soul group Black Pumas, New York electro duo Matt and Kim, irreverent rapper Yung Gravy, Alabama singer-songwriter Jessie Murph. , roots group of the Robert Randolph Band and Blues Hall of Famer Charlie Musselwhite.
A lineup of A-list hip-hop artists, including Outkasts Big Boi, recent three-time Grammy winner Killer Mike, rising star Tobe Nwigwe and local heroes 8Ball & MJGare, will also be among those performing.
While festival passes went on sale earlier in March, single-day tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. Single-day general admission tickets cost $99, while VIP tickets cost $395. Additionally, daily premium parking passes will be available for $40.
To purchase, go to Riverbeat.com.
MEMPHIS CONCERTS:Megan Thee Stallion Teases Hot Girl Summer Tour Memphis Stop: What We Know
RiverBeat Music Festival 2024 lineup
May 3-5 at Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis
FRIDAY MAY 3
- Odesza
- Mount Joy
- The sauce
- Matt and Kim
- Jai Wolf
- Durand Jones
- Mental chatter
- Charlie Musselwhite
- Ghosts (DJ set)
- Kenny Brown
- Marcella Simien
- Lucky 7 Marching Band
- Take Me to the Memphis River: Featuring William Bell, Eric Gales, Carla Thomas, Jerome Chism, Lina Beach and The Hi Rhythm Section
- Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band: a tribute to Bobby “Blue” Bland
SATURDAY MAY 4
- Fugees
- Tobe Nwigwe
- The Camino group
- Killer Mike
- Robert Randolph Group
- Water Gap Del
- South Avenue
- White panda
- Al Kapone and the BWA Group
- Don Bryant, with the Bo-Keys
- Aimmia
- Talibah Safiya
- Laurent Matthew
- Jimbo Mathus
- School of Rock Bands
SUNDAY MAY 5
- Jelly roll
- Black pumas
- Big Boi
- Jessie Murph
- Morgan Wade
- Whitey Morgan and the 78s
- 8Ball and MJG
- Aces
- Each night
- Coco and Breezy
- SG Goodman
- The heavy heavy
- Aperitifs (DJ kit)
- Bailey bigger
- Dirty streets
- Marc Edgar Stuart
- The Wilkins sisters
- Salo Pallini
