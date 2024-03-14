A look at each day





Details and schedules for the first RiverBeat Music Festival are being finalized. On Wednesday, event organizers Mempho Presents confirmed the daily lineup of RiverBeat artists, which will take place May 3-5 at Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis. The three nights of the festival will be hosted by electronic music group Odesza (May 3), reunited hip-hop group The Fugees (May 4) and country hitmaker Jelly Roll (May 5). RiverBeat replaces the Beale Street Music Festival, which was shut down by Memphis last May after years of financial losses and declining attendance. Earlier this month, RiverBeat confirmed the lineup for its first festival. In addition to the headliners, the artist roster will include Tennessee rockers The Band Camino, Philadelphia indie band Mt. Joy, Austin soul group Black Pumas, New York electro duo Matt and Kim, irreverent rapper Yung Gravy, Alabama singer-songwriter Jessie Murph. , roots group of the Robert Randolph Band and Blues Hall of Famer Charlie Musselwhite. A lineup of A-list hip-hop artists, including Outkasts Big Boi, recent three-time Grammy winner Killer Mike, rising star Tobe Nwigwe and local heroes 8Ball & MJGare, will also be among those performing. While festival passes went on sale earlier in March, single-day tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. Single-day general admission tickets cost $99, while VIP tickets cost $395. Additionally, daily premium parking passes will be available for $40. To purchase, go to Riverbeat.com. MEMPHIS CONCERTS:Megan Thee Stallion Teases Hot Girl Summer Tour Memphis Stop: What We Know RiverBeat Music Festival 2024 lineup May 3-5 at Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis FRIDAY MAY 3 Odesza

Mount Joy

The sauce

Matt and Kim

Jai Wolf

Durand Jones

Mental chatter

Charlie Musselwhite

Ghosts (DJ set)

Kenny Brown

Marcella Simien

Lucky 7 Marching Band

Take Me to the Memphis River: Featuring William Bell, Eric Gales, Carla Thomas, Jerome Chism, Lina Beach and The Hi Rhythm Section

Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band: a tribute to Bobby “Blue” Bland SATURDAY MAY 4 Fugees

Tobe Nwigwe

The Camino group

Killer Mike

Robert Randolph Group

Water Gap Del

South Avenue

White panda

Al Kapone and the BWA Group

Don Bryant, with the Bo-Keys

Aimmia

Talibah Safiya

Laurent Matthew

Jimbo Mathus

School of Rock Bands SUNDAY MAY 5 Jelly roll

Black pumas

Big Boi

Jessie Murph

Morgan Wade

Whitey Morgan and the 78s

8Ball and MJG

Aces

Each night

Coco and Breezy

SG Goodman

The heavy heavy

Aperitifs (DJ kit)

Bailey bigger

Dirty streets

Marc Edgar Stuart

The Wilkins sisters

Salo Pallini

