Michael Culver, Star Wars actor suffocated by Darth Vader, dead at 85





Star Wars Actor Michael Culver has died at the age of 85. According to a press release from the Culver agency, he died on February 27. No cause of death has been revealed. “We are very sad to confirm the passing of our friend and client Michael Culver,” Alliance Agents said in a statement, also highlighting his “career spanning more than 50 years with notable roles in Sherlock Holmes, A passage to India, secret army and of course one of the most memorable death scenes in the Star Wars franchise. Culver had a small role as Captain Needa in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. In the 1980 film, the character goes to Darth Vader to take responsibility for his failure to capture the rebels. After the scene cuts, Culver is seen falling to the ground after Vader uses the Force to choke the life out of him. “Apologies accepted, Captain Needa,” Vader jokes. Born in London on June 16, 1938, Culver began his film acting career in 1961 on television and would play notable characters in British series like The Avengers, The first Churchills, The adventures of black beauty, secret armyAnd Sherlock Holmes. In addition The Empire Strikes BackCulver has made appearances in films like Goodbye Mr. Chips And A passage to Indiawith his most recent role in 2016 Servants' quarters. In the early 2000s, Culver began to focus on political activism as a major supporter of peace and Iraq war campaigner Brian Haw, who camped in Parliament Square for 10 years to protest the foreign policy of the United Kingdom and the United States. In 2023, Culver helped campaign for a statue of Haw which will be installed in London. Elsewhere in its statement, Alliance agents explained what an “honor” it was to represent Culver and facilitate his connection with Star Wars fans around the world: “A real highlight was taking Michael to Celebration in Chicago in 2019. He was at a loss for words when he saw his line with almost 200 people waiting to see him. Revisit Culver's iconic death scene below.

