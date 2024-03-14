AI voice acting changes modding and kills one of the best parts of the scene: the amateur voice actor with a cheap headset mic.

Wherever you go, you'll find: AI voice tools for New Vegas, AI voices for better dungeons in Oblivion, Tucker Carlson interviews Dagoth Ur. Increasingly, AI voice acting is infiltrating the modding of all my favorite games, giving voice to the voiceless through digital trickery. There is even a project to express the completeness of my favorite game of all time, The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind, using machine learning.

How should I feel about this? Usually, my position on AI dubbing is easy to explain: it sucks. While I don't think AI in general is a bad thing per se (it just needs to be a well-regulated tool in the hands of well-organized developers rather than replacing them), I've never heard an artificial voice which is more than a pale imitation of the authentic article: the sucralose lining. Just a cheap substitute used by greedy companies to avoid spending money, and universally to the detriment of the resulting game. It's bad for games and bad for voice actors. Case closed.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

But the same can't be said for mods, which are fan efforts made (usually) for no money by people motivated solely by the love of the game they're working on. For games like Morrowind, New Vegas, and Oblivion, it's a love I share and empathize with. I just can't understand as angry when this appears on Nexus Mods, like I do when it appears in The Finals.

But does that mean everything is okay? No, it just makes evil different. More than anything, of course, it's a strange form of impersonation: distorting a real person's voice to say things they never said and are not saying. maybe not comfortable saying. It’s not for nothing that Wes Johnson – the real “Stop!” You broke the law! “guy—called AI”wrong,” And wrote that “anyone who tries to create a mod using an actor's voice via AI *without consent* knows they are wrong.”

But as someone who grew up playing, following, and loving all kinds of mods, I have an additional, particularly selfish, fear. AI dubbing risks killing one of the best, healthiest, richest traditions in all of modding. scene: The amateur voice actor recording his own lines into a headset microphone.

(Image credit: Off-topic Productions)

Do you want to know one of my favorite games? The unnamed module. A radical overhaul of the original Deus Ex that tells a story peppered with jokes from users on the now-defunct Planet Deus Ex forums. It's a truly excellent immersive simulation that takes all the lessons of the first Deus Ex and uses them to create a game that is, if I'm honest, a better sequel than Invisible War.

Additionally, he drew almost all of his votes from the PDX Forums user base. Most of them look like they've recorded their lines by placing microphones at one end of a warehouse and shouting at them from the other. This isn't a criticism or a tongue-in-cheek assessment, I really like this aspect of the mod. It's a sign of love and dedication: a collaborative effort of pure amateurs driven by passion for their project and the game it's based on.

Imagine replacing them all with the clipped tones of a synthesized AI voice pack. No echo, no hiss, no soul. I wouldn't remember any of these characters the way I remember typical British films. Phasmates. I won't remember a single line the way I remember it Ryan wondering if I had lost my fucking mind (the curse is important). It would still be the same awkward quagmire. A testimony of efficiency rather than affection.

I have similar memories of a pre-TSLRCM mod for KOTOR 2, the one that restored the lost Jedi padawan Kaevee in the ruins of the Dantooine academy. Kaevee was voiced by, well, I have no idea. Either the modder himself or someone he asked to record a few lines. His voice was aggressively high-pitched, a scream enough to blow out your speakers, and it has lived in my head for free since I was about 14 years old. Will a modern teenager using a Morrowind AI voice pack (hey, there must be a Zoomer with the same confusing tastes as me) carry similar memories into their 30s? I doubt.

(Image credit: LucasFilm Games)

This is not to be alarmist. I don't think the AI ​​voices are going to kill the amateur voice actor to death. Projects like Skywind, for example, rely heavily on volunteer actors to voice tons of written content. But its presence as a cheap and easy alternative will, I suspect, tempt more than a few modders to the dark side as the years go by. This is not a future I want to be a part of.