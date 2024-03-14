'Manhunt' dramatizes Lincoln assassination and 12-day search for his killerExBulletin

New seven-episode series on Apple TV+ unfolds like a period piece Columbo. John Wilkes Booth first plans and commits the murder, then the lead investigator deciphers the clues to catch the elusive killer.

DAVE DAVIES, HOST:

It's FRESH AIR. On Friday, Apple TV+ premieres the first two episodes of a new seven-episode historical miniseries. It's called “Manhunt” and dramatizes the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the 12-day hunt for his assassin, John Wilkes Booth. Our TV critic David Bianculli has this review.

DAVID BIANCULLI, BYLINE: The assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, five days after the end of the Civil War in April 1865, has inspired filmmakers for more than a century. And that's not an exaggeration. In 1915, almost 110 years ago, director DW Griffith released “Birth Of A Nation”. It was his epic silent film that carefully recreated John Wilkes Booth's filming of Lincoln at Ford's Theater. Other parts of this film were less polished and much more obnoxious. Griffith presented the Ku Klux Klan as heroes and gloried in caricatured racist stereotypes. A century later, in 2012, another influential filmmaker, Steven Spielberg, cast Daniel Day-Lewis in his impressive historical film titled “Lincoln.” But Spielberg intentionally avoided re-enacting the assassination itself. Between these two cinematic milestones there have been numerous artistic analyzes of Lincoln's life and death, from cinema to television to theater. A stage musical, 1990's “Assassins” by John Weidman and Stephen Sondheim, is, in my opinion, the best version of the subject ever produced and remains vital and thought-provoking each time it is revived, which is often the case.

But now here is “Manhunt,” a seven-episode Apple TV+ miniseries created by Monica Beletsky. She wrote season 3 of the TV series “Fargo”, the season in which Ewan McGregor played a dual role, so she gained instant credibility. And she works from a well-received source, James L. Swanson's 2007 Edgar Award-winning book, “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase For Lincoln's Killer.” The story presented in this new production is almost like a “Columbo” period piece. We see the criminal – in this case, Anthony Boyle as John Wilkes Booth – planning and committing the murder. Then we see the lead investigator – in this case, Tobias Menzies as Edwin Stanton, Lincoln's Secretary of War – tracking down leads and deciphering clues to catch the elusive killer.

The scenes that take place before the assassination highlight the tensions in the country at the end of the civil war. Secretary of State William Seward received news, delivered by Stanton himself, that Confederate General Robert E. Lee had just surrendered. It was five days before Lincoln's assassination. Larry Pine plays Seward. And his warning after Menzies, as Stanton, delivered the good news, is not only very prescient of what was about to happen, but it resonates clearly today.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, “MANHUNT”)

TOBIAS MENZIES: (as Edwin Stanton) Lee's army was without a white flag.

LARRY PINE: (as William Henry Seward) So what?

MENZIES: (As Edwin Stanton) They came to us with a rag.

(LAUGH)

PINE: (as William Henry Seward) I will write a press release for the international community. But we should refrain from shouting for a decisive blow until every major general knows the fight is over and his side does not accept it.

MENZIES: (As Edwin Stanton) The press already knows it. I ordered barrel lighting. Everyone's ready to party, Bill. Lee surrendered.

PINE: (As William Henry Seward) Lee and his followers may be extremists.

MENZIES: (As Edwin Stanton) We're going to celebrate. We won the damn thing.

PINE: (as William Henry Seward) I'll celebrate when they show us there's no more bloodshed.

BIANCULLI: Another early scene of “Manhunt” presents Booth's plan to assassinate Lincoln as being at least partly based on coincidence. Booth, played by Anthony Boyle, drinks at a bar adjacent to Ford's Theater, where “Our American Cousin” is playing. Portraits of Booth's father and brother, who, like him, are theater actors, hang on the bar's wall. And another customer, who recognizes John Wilkes Booth, sits next to him at the bar and strikes up a conversation. Booth doesn't know the man but soon learns some facts that shape his murderous plans.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, “MANHUNT”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) You won't mind me telling you, I think you'd be a lot more famous, like your brother or your father, if you played the hero. Why not you ?

ANTHONY BOYLE: (as John Wilkes Booth) You know, tomorrow I'll be more famous than anyone in my family.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Yeah?

BOYLE: (as John Wilkes Booth) I'm going to be the most famous man in the whole world.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Really? What show are you on?

BOYLE: (as John Wilkes Booth) “Our American cousin.”

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Why haven't I seen you on stage?

BOYLE: (as John Wilkes Booth) I haven't made my entrance yet.

BIANCULLI: “Manhunt” is a review where I don’t have to worry much about spoiler alerts. Abraham Lincoln dies at the start of the first episode and John Wilkes Booth gets caught near the end of the last. It's the middle part that seems less familiar and that attracted me. There's a lot here that may be new to many viewers, from the depth of the many conspiracy theories to the clues leading investigators to Booth's possible hideout. But as with all historical dramas of this type, you cannot assume that everything presented is true. Additionally, certain segments of the story are staged either with overly clunky exposition or with moments of jarring anachronisms. When Patton Oswalt, as a detective gathering his team, tells them: if you see something, say something, it doesn't seem right. But enough of “Manhunt” feels right, from the story itself to Lili Taylor's appearance as Mary Todd Lincoln, to justify the time spent watching it.

DAVIES: David Bianculli is a professor of television studies at Rowan University. He re-watched “Manhunt” on Apple TV+. On tomorrow's show, we speak with Peter Pomerantsev, who argues that fact-checking doesn't stand a chance against effective propaganda. His new book is about a man he describes as the forgotten genius of propaganda. Pomerantsev co-founded a project recording Russian atrocities in Ukraine to combat Russian disinformation. I hope you can join us. To keep up to date with the show and get highlights from our interviews, follow us on Instagram @nprfreshair.

The executive producer of FRESH AIR is Danny Miller. Our technical director and engineer is Audrey Bentham. Our interviews and reviews are produced and edited by Amy Salit, Phyllis Myers, Ann Marie Baldonado, Sam Briger, Lauren Krenzel, Heidi Saman, Therese Madden, Thea Chaloner, Seth Kelley and Susan Nyakundi. Our Digital Media Producer is Molly Seavy-Nesper. Roberta Shorrock directs the show. To Terry Gross and Tonya Mosley, my name is Dave Davies.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHRIS THILE AND BRAD MEHLDAU'S “INDEPENDENCE DAY”)

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on urgent deadlines by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR's programming is the audio recording.