The Montecito Student Film Festival becomes a global blockbuster | Culture & Leisure





The second edition Montecito Student Film Festival has gone global with student filmmakers from 65 countries submitting over 500 films. Attendees of the free event will be able to watch films throughout the day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 23, at the Westmonts Porter Theater. Festival producer Tamia Sanders (24) said last year's event served as a test for organizers to settle in and gain momentum. We had an opportunity to put something together for the first time at Westmont, Sanders said. This year's growth is the result of a team of people with a clear vision of what we do and the ambition to do it. Cinema has always been popular among students, including the global student community eager to tell stories, said festival director Wendy Eley Jackson, who was a catalyst for the film studies minor launched by the university in 2019 . Thanks to the advent of social media and technology, people are telling stories every day, she said. We are now providing them a platform here at the Montecito Student Film Festival to showcase what they have created. Jackson and his team, including Jonathan Hicks (04), executive producer of the festival, reviewed all of the films and said they were excited about what they were watching. We can't wait to see what this year's film festival will do for students honing their skills and expertise and being introduced to people eager to share their knowledge and experience in an industry in which they are adventure, Hicks said. The guest speaker for the Directors' Roundtable is Michael Swanson, senior vice president of NBC/Peacock Production. The Producer Roundtable guest speaker is Cheryl Bayer, President of Living Pop Ups Media and former ABC Network and FOX Programming Executive. The Writers' Roundtable guest speaker is Holly Sorensen, showrunner and writer for Step Up High Water (Starz Network), Make it Or Break It (ABC Network), and Recovery Road (ABC Network). This year, judges will award six awards, including the People's Choice Award, Critics Choice Award, Best Documentary, Best Animation, Best Screenplay and Best International Film.

Tamia Sanders won the 2023 Wendey Eley Jackson Award for Best Documentary

