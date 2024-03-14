CMA presents international awards and celebrates the return to the UK and Europe of C2C: Country To Country Festival





CMA PRESENTS INTERNATIONAL AWARDS AND CELEBRATE RETURN TO UK AND EUROPE FOR C2C: COUNTRY TO COUNTRY FESTIVAL The 2023 CMA International Awards presented to Ross Jones and Ricky Ross CMA returns to C2C: Critically acclaimed Country to Country Festival CMA Songwriters Series Show and CMA Present Nashville Programming CMA, the country music industry's leading trade association, has presented two of its 2023 CMA International Awards and last week celebrated its return to the C2C: Country to Country Festival in the UK and Europe. These efforts are part of CMA's ongoing mission to grow and expand country music globally, and after a strong year of international success in the genre, CMA looks forward to continuing to see the impact of these efforts throughout 2024. After a historic year of international growth for country music, it's truly remarkable to have been at C2C last week surrounded by these same fans who continue to contribute to the achievements of our formats, says Milly Olykan, Vice-President, International Relations and Development, CMA. In 2023, our genre has reached unprecedented heights around the world, and this momentum is expected to continue into 2024. Introducing this unique range of country music to our fans is especially rewarding this year, where we find ourselves at an exciting crossroads where our genre attracts broader engagement from the community. artists, the industry and fans who want to be more involved in country music. Olykan with a broadcaster Baylen Leonardsurprised Ross Jones, Publisher of Holler, a UK country music media platform, with the Wesley Rose International Media Achievement Award for his new media vision and efforts to grow country music globally. Jones was presented with the award on stage by Leonard and Olykan at the sold-out CMA Songwriters Series on Thursday March 7 at The O2's Indigo. Long-serving BBC radio presenter Ricky Ross was honored by country music artist Carly Pearce with the International Country Broadcaster Award on Sunday March 10 during an interview on BBC Radio Scotland's Another Country for his distinguished broadcasting career. In the UK, CMA returned to C2C with its critically acclaimed CMA Songwriters Series and Introducing Nashville. The CMA Songwriters Series show on Thursday, March 7, officially kicked off the weekend and featured performances by country artists. Colbie Caillat, Lauren as Alaina, Stephen Wilson Jr., Charlie Worsham and special guests Abbey cone And Fantasy Hagood. Worsham, who did double duty as host, led the audience throughout the evening, showcasing many of the artists' different sounds, styles and stories. The sold-out crowd was excited and engaged with the intimate style of the show, taking full advantage of a special behind-the-scenes look at each artist's songs. CMA's international touring series, Introducing Nashville, featured performances by Karley Scott Collins, Conner Smith And Lauren Watkinswith Greylan James join the lineup in Rotterdam. As the opening set of each festival ended, Introducing Nashville took the stage at RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Verti Music Hall in Berlin, Kollektivet Livet in Stockholm, Lille Sal at Konserthus in Oslo, 'O2 in London, the SSE Arena in Belfast and Ovo Hydro in Glasgow. Year after year, this set proves to be a fan favorite. The acoustic style of the show creates a remarkably intimate environment, despite the thousands of fans in attendance. Each voice brought a different side of country music to fans and showcased some of the emerging talent that Nashville has to offer. Throughout the weekend, CMA hosted several industry events in London aimed at developing and strengthening international ties and relationships. Prior to the CMA Songwriters Series presentation, industry members gathered for a reception to network and catch up with colleagues from around the world. CMA also hosted a C2C launch reception with BBC Radio 2, which included a panel discussion hosted by Alex Hannaby (UK Manager, Big Machine Label Group) and with Marc Denis (Agent and Co-Manager, CAA Nashville), Martha Earls (Owner, Neon Coast) and Rod Phillips (Executive Vice President of Country Programming Strategy, iHeartMedia). Panelists discussed the many ways the format is currently growing, from global touring opportunities, collaborations in other formats, as well as the digital and media landscape. After the panel, Olykan welcomed the legendary BBC broadcaster Bob Harris OBE on stage, presenting a framed poster in honor of his 25 years of presenting 'The Country Show' on BBC Radio 2. CMA continues its international journey with a visit to Australia for the CMC Rocks festival as well as a stop in New Zealand, where CMA will host a special Introducing Nashville showcase featuring Alan Cooper, Priscilla block And Megan Moroney.

