Bellingham considering density limits, stormwater restrictions in Silver Beach





Bellingham planners are proposing to allow less housing in areas of the Silver Beach neighborhood zoned for apartments and condominiums, in an effort to balance the need for additional housing and drinking water in the Lake Whatcom watershed. More limited development would also come with stricter stormwater regulations, if the Bellingham City Council approves the changes later this year. The proposal, presented Tuesday (March 12) at a meeting of the Silver Beach Neighborhood Association, calls for changing three areas along Lake Whatcom zoned for multifamily housing from the city's high-density designation to medium density. That would eliminate the possibility of building hundreds of new units in a part of the city where development has led to excessive levels of phosphorus in the city's drinking water source. Areas zoned for apartments and condominiums shaded gold on this map (except number 18) would change from high to medium density development under the proposed rule changes. (Image courtesy of the City of Bellingham ) Citing the city's housing shortage, planners did not opt ​​for the low-density designation. Medium density would allow 215 more units than the low density classification. Senior Planner Steve Sundin explained the reasons for his service at the neighborhood meeting. All of this had a consequence, which was that the City Council passed a resolution last summer declaring that the city of Bellingham is in a housing crisis, Sundin said. By recommending medium density, it is possible that we can achieve around 200 more units compared to low density. And for us, this is not trivial. Proposed changes to stormwater regulations would require multifamily developments to follow the rules that currently govern single-family lots in the Lake Whatcom Basin. These rules require that developed land does not release more phosphorus into the lake than undeveloped forest land would. Under current rules, developers seeking to expand an apartment or condominium complex must simply demonstrate that phosphorus input into the lake would not increase, according to a report. planning department report to the planning commission, which will review the proposal next week. Phosphorus stimulates algae growth, and when the algae dies, the bacteria deplete the water's oxygen by feeding on the decaying material, endangering the lake's plant and animal life. Forest lands filter phosphorus and bacteria from storm runoff. On the other hand, driveways, roofs and lawns typical of human development prevent natural filtration and allow unhealthy amounts of phosphorus to enter the lake. Lake Whatcom was on the state list bodies of water polluted since 1998. State and local officials have developed a 50-year plan to reduce phosphorus levels and restore the lake to something resembling natural conditions, even though human uses around of the lake are allowed to persist. A solution outlined in the lakes water quality improvement plan is to improve the treatment of rainwater. City leaders plan to change the rules before the moratorium on apartment construction in the Silver Beach neighborhood expires on July 10. First, the Planning Commission will review the proposed rule changes and make recommendations to the City Council. As part of its deliberations, the Planning Commission will collect public comments at a hearing scheduled for Thursday, March 21 at 7 p.m., at City Hall, 210 Lottie Street. The City Council will hold its own public hearing on the new development and stormwater restrictions, likely in May, Sundin said. Ralph Schwartz is CDN's local government reporter; contact him at [email protected]; 360-922-3090 ext. 107.

