Star Wars actor killed by Darth Vader was 85





Michael Culver, the British actor and anti-war activist who played a small but indelible role as an Imperial officer ruthlessly dispatched by Darth Vader in the Star Wars following The Empire Strikes Backdied on February 27 at age 85.

Alliance Agents announced the news on Tuesdaypaying tribute to a career “spanning more than 50 years with notable roles in Sherlock Holmes, A passage to India, secret army and of course one of the most memorable death scenes in the Star Wars franchise.” The cause of death has not been released.

Culver portrayed Captain Needa in The Empire Strikes Back, who learns the hard way what happens when you fail Darth Vader. In a fan favorite sceneNeeda apologizes to Vader for losing track of a group of Rebel soldiers and is quickly snuffed out by the Force.

“Apologies accepted, Captain Needa,” Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones) says with casual cruelty.

Michael Culver in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

Lucasfilm



Born in Hampstead, north London, Culver grew up in a theatrical family. According to the guardianhe was the first son of West End actor Roland Culver and casting director Daphne Rye, and trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

His numerous television and film credits also included Thunderclap, The Avengers, Goodbye Mr. Chips, From Russia with love, The adventures of black beauty, Squadron, CadfelAnd Wallander.

Alliance noted that Culver largely gave up acting in the early 2000s “to focus his efforts on his political activism.”

The agency added: “It has been an honor to have represented Michael over the past decade and taken him to some of the best Star Wars events in the UK and Europe. A real highlight was taking Michael to Celebration in Chicago in 2019. He was at a loss for words when he saw his line with almost 200 people waiting to see him.

