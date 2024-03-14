Eric Carmen, Singer-Songwriter and Raspberries Frontman, Dies at 74ExBulletin







Archives by Michael Ochs/Getty Images Eric Carmen wrote and performed some of the greatest power ballads of the 1970s and 1980s. Many of them rose to fame through the films they helped score. Carmen has written eight top 40 hits; his best-known songs include “Hungry Eyes”, an integral part of the Dirty dance 1987 soundtrack and “All By Myself,” which became a romantic comedy staple. Carmen died in her sleep this weekend, according to a press release from his web page. “It is with immense sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen,” wrote his wife, Amy Carmen. “It has brought him great joy to know that for decades his music has touched so many people and will be his lasting legacy.” No details of Carmen's death were given. He was 74 years old. Carmen's mother was a professional violist who played with the Cleveland Orchestra. He found inspiration for his songs in classical music. (“All By Myself” is based in part on Sergei RachmaninoffIt is Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor.) In 1970, Carmen founded a group in Cleveland called The Raspberries that made up in influence what it lacked in fame; fans included John Lennon, Lou Reed and Bruce Springsteen, as Carmen said The observer in an interview in 2017.

Matt Campbell/Getty Images “The first time I met Bruce Springsteen, I walked into his dressing room before a show, and he was writing the setlist, and we both looked at each other for a few minutes. I felt really bad “I was comfortable being on the fans' side, so I felt a little stupid,” Carmen recalled to journalist Ken Kurson. “But Bruce looked at me and said, 'You know, when I was writing 'The River,' all I listened to was the greatest hits of Woody Guthrie and the Raspberries.'” Les Framboises broke up in 1975 and Carmen went solo. His music has appeared in films ranging from Bridget Jones's Diary has Almost known Director Cameron Crowe was also a fan of Raspberries. Free from all ties. Carmen co-wrote her love theme, “Almost Paradise”, performed by Mike Reno and Ann Wilson. A constellation of stars, including John Travolta, Shirley Bassey and Celine Dion, have recorded Eric Carmen's music over the years. Les Framboises reunited in 2004 and toured for the next three years. Carmen also toured with Ringo Starr in the sixth iteration of his All-Starr Band.

