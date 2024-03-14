'Star Wars' actor Jake Lloyd suffered a psychotic break





It's been 25 years since Jake Lloyd played young Anakin Skywalker in the first Star Wars prequel, 1999 Episode I The Phantom Menace. He has since stepped away from acting and is dealing with his mental health, his mother said in a recent interview.

According to Lisa Lloyd, Jake was about 10 months into an 18-month stay in a mental health rehabilitation center after suffering what she called “a full-blown psychotic break.”

Lloyd says his son had a bad day while driving home from McDonald's in March 2023. He said he wanted to turn the car off. And he stopped the car in the middle of three lanes, and we were in the middle lane, Lloyd said. Script News. There was a lot of yelling and screaming.

Jake Lloyd in “The Phantom Menace”.

courtesy of Everett Collection



The police arrived and asked Jake some questions, she continued. He was talking to them, but none of it made any sense. It was all word salad.

Jake was taken to the hospital rather than jail and several months later he was transferred to an inpatient program at a mental health rehabilitation center.

Lloyd said her son's problems began in high school when he had trouble defining reality and a doctor suggested he might have bipolar disorder. Jake was later diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, with the neurological anosognosia complicating treatment efforts.

When they finally told him, it completely sent him into an even worse depression, Lloyd said. It was really hard.

Jake Lloyd at a fan convention in 2011.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic



Lloyd denies, however, that the negative reaction to The Phantom Menace ” continued to speak out about her son's mental health issues while “protecting him from negative reactions.”

Everybody's making a big deal out of it,” Lloyd said of the negative reaction. “And it's kind of annoying to me because Jake was a little kid when this came out, and he didn't really feel it all. that's because I didn't leave it. him online.

She also cited a history of schizophrenia on her father's side, believing that Jake was going to become schizophrenic anyway. Even though some kids bullied him in high school because of Star Wars, Lloyd said Jake's decision to walk away from acting had more to do with problems at home, where the family was dealing with a divorce. Jake, for his part, didn't seem to enjoy auditioning anymore.

After a semester and a half of college, Jake dropped out and moved in with his mother in Indiana. Jake often stopped taking his medication, which led to other problems, including run-ins with the law in 2015. While driving alone from Florida to Canada, Jake was arrested while taking the police in a multi-county car chase. .

Lloyd tried unsuccessfully to make contact with his son, who ended up spending 10 months in prison without access to his medication. She was finally able to provide him with the care he needed, but he still had trouble keeping his doctor's appointments and taking his medications. Jake then suffered another blow when his younger sister Madison died unexpectedly in her sleep of natural causes in 2018.

Today, Jake is “doing a lot better” than Lloyd expected and is starting to better understand his condition and the importance of taking his medication. Lloyd also notes that Jake is a big fan of Star Warsboth movies and television shows, especially Ahsoka. For her birthday, Lloyd gave her a figurine of the main character Ahsoka Tano.

People think Jake hates Star Wars“, Lloyd added. “He loves it.

