This actress stole, ran away from home to go to Bollywood, ate garbage to avoid starving, became the highest paid actress in India…





This actress suffered beatings, ran away from home, stole and even found food in trash cans before finding success in Bollywood.

There are many in Bollywood who have made it big in the industry by going against their family's wishes. Many in India still do not consider acting to be a respectable profession. Girls, in particular, are discouraged from taking this route. This story is about one such woman, who not only ran away from home to become a star, but spent years struggling, eventually finding success. The actress who stole ran away from home Rakhi Sawant comes from a middle-class family in Maharashtra. Growing up, when she decided to become an actress, her family was against it. In an old interview on the show Jazbaat, Rakhi told that she stole money from her parents and ran away from home when she was a teenager. Rakhi landed in Mumbai, but fame didn't reach her for years. The actress said that in those days of struggle, she often had no money to eat and looked for leftovers in the trash thrown out by her neighbors to avoid starving. Rakhi Sawant's career The actress started her journey in the 1997 film Agnicchakra under the screen name Juhi Sawant. She followed up with supporting roles in bigger films like Joru Ka Ghulam, Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke etc. But it was a music video from 2003 that transformed Rakhi's life. She appeared in the song Mohabbat Hai Mirchi in Chura Liya Hai Tumne, which became a viral sensation across the country, and Rakhi was a star. How Rakhi became the highest paid girl in India Rakhi Sawant was one of the first actresses in Hindi cinema to be known exclusively for her cameos and dance performances in films and shows. By the late 2000s, she was the highest-paid “item girl” in India, charging hundreds of thousands of dollars per song. She gained increased fame by appearing in several seasons of the reality show Bigg Boss. The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the application at the following link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

