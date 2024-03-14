From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to Singham Again: 7 sequels released in 2024! 8: Bollywood News

Just like 2023 has been flooded with sequels (10 in all, including Netflix Stories of lust anthology film), 2024 should now have eight, plus a spin-off. So far, according to reports, only twoStreet 2 and Raid 2are likely to be true sequels, just as Deck 2 And Tiger 3 Last year. Last year, these suites were crowded between June and December, but this year, they will start from February itself. And this time, T-Series and Jio Studios are involved as producers in three films each.

From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to Singham Again: 7 sequels released in 2024!

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (previous film in 2010)

The next film in Balaji Telefilms' bold franchise that featured Rajkummar Rao and was Nushrratt Bharuccha's first hit, the film was supposed to release in February itself, but has now been postponed to April 19. Dibakar Banerjee is once again writer-director and co-producer. As of now, only Nimrit Ahluwalia, Anupam Joardar and foreign actress Rossana Elsa Scugugia are the only known actors.

Singham Again (previous films in 2010 and 2014)

Iconic character Rohit Shetty from Singham will be back after Singh (which launched Rohits Cop Universe) and Singham returns, Independence Day. Kareena Kapoor Khan also returns as the wife of the latter film. Deepika Padukone is the newest (and first female) addition to Rohits Cops, while his Cop Universe's other members Simmba aka Ranveer Singh and Sooryavanshi aka Akshay Kumar will also feature here. Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and (if the buzz is true) the father of Tigers, Jackie Shroff, will enter this patriotic saga!

Jio Studios is co-producing this spectacular production. But more importantly, it's a chance for Rohit to redeem himself after Circus. A quick point: Singham also made his mark in cameos in Simba And Sooryavanshiit will therefore be seen for the fifth time here!

Stree 2 (previous film in 2018)

The new film once again features the five favorite characters of StreetShraddha Kapoor in the title role, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee. Street was the first film in Dinesh Vijan's horror universe, and the sequel is again directed by Amar Kaushik. This co-production from Jio Studios will also release in August.

MetroIn Dino (previous film in 2007)

This year's sequels will be known for their ensemble casts. Anurag Basu repeats only Konkona Sen Sharma among the nine main players of Life on the subway, and adds Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Pritam, his constant music composer, is back. The first film had an unusual concept and theme and its music was also used in an unusual way. The same is expected with this co-production from T-Series Films.

Badass Ravikumar (previous film, The Xpose, in 2014)

This can be called a spin-off, or a sequel with a different title! Prabhu Dheva actually plays the antagonist of Himesh Reshammiya's main character Ravikumar, carried over from the previous film. The film is also produced and co-written by Himesh and has music by him, but it also marks the debut of a versatile director!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (previous films in 2007 and 2022)

Anees Bazmee, director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (which grossed Rs. 185 crores in India) directs the third installment of the franchise that began with Priyadarshan's cult horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was his last hit in Hindi, in 2007. It repeats his 2022 lead pair, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, with Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan from the franchise's first film, Naseeruddin Shah and Elnaaz Nouruzi as co-stars . The music for this November release will likely be composed by franchise composer Pritam. The film is again produced by T-Series Films.

Raid 2 (previous film in 2018)

Ajay Devgn once again plays an honest income tax official in this sequel to Raid (a Rs. 100 crore grosser), which is again helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Vaani Kapoor is the new lead actress, while Riteish Deshmukh is the antagonist. This is another T-Series franchise.

Welcome to the Jungle (previous films in 2007 and 2015)

Ahmed Khan directs this multi-star adventure which will attempt to recreate the delirious atmosphere of its predecessors. Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, child artist Vrihi Kodvara, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and others are part of the cast, including singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh . Jio Studios joins Firoz Nadiadwala to produce the third installment of its franchise To welcome And Happy to see you again, starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal repeated from the previous film. What remains to be seen is whether they will play the same iconic characters of Rajiv and Dr. Ghunghroo, as they had done earlier, with Paresh appearing in both installments although Akshay was only there in the first.

