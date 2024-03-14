A recap of the 2024 entertainment awards season

From the Golden Globes to the Primetime Emmys to the Oscars, this awards season has been filled with memorable and historic moments.

The season kicked off with the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, honoring the best in film and television. Although the red carpet may have missed duo Kylie Jenner and Timothe Chalamet's dynamic entrance, fans were delighted when the two were spotted coming together inside the venue, sharing a kiss from their seats during ceremony. Chalamet, nominated for his role in the latest adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved story Wonka, showcased his signature style with a shimmering jacket. Jenner completed her look with a stunning black dress adorned with lace and sequins.

One of the highlights of the evening was Oppenheimer's win, a gripping drama that took home the esteemed title of Best Picture. Directed by filmmaker Christopher Nolan, the film captivated audiences with its meticulous attention to detail and powerful portrait of the vibrant life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant physicist behind the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. world despite difficult circumstances.

Meanwhile, Lily Gladstone made history by becoming the first Indigenous actor to win Best Actress in a Drama for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon. She gave a moving speech in the Blackfoot language. Its production was long overdue, given the trying and controversial history of Native American representation in cinema.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell notably won the award for best song in a film with What Was I Made For? from the movie Barbie.

After the excitement generated by the Golden Globes, the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on January 15 to honor the admirable achievements of television.

Quinta Brunson became the first Black woman in over 40 years to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary, and Ali Wong became the first Asian actress to win an Emmy for Beef.

RuPaul's milestone as the most awarded host in Emmy history, with eight consecutive wins, also highlighted the diversity of film talent celebrated on television.

The Emmys ended with a moving tribute. Charlie Puth, alongside artist duo The War and Treaty, performed the iconic Friends theme song, I'll Be There for You, in honor of the late actor Matthew Perry.

Finally, the 96th Academy Awards took place on March 10 with comedian Jimmy Kimmel as host. Kimmel entertained the crowd, making jokes about Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie winning the genetic lottery and calling out Bradley Cooper for bringing his mother as his date for the second year in a row.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Best Supporting Actor award for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer was a notable moment at the Oscars. Downey expressed his gratitude to his wife, crediting her for rescuing him as a pet and bringing him back to life.

Renowned for her exceptional talent and wide popularity in the world of cinema, Emma Stone won the prestigious Best Actress award for her captivating performance in Poor Things.

Poor Things follows the story of a young woman named Bella Baxter, played by Stone, who is brought back to life by a mad scientist. Baxter's resurrection comes with a twist: she takes on the appearance of a beautiful woman and a new identity, but has no memory of her previous life.

Stone acknowledged the profound impact of teamwork in filmmaking in his acceptance speech. She expressed her deep gratitude to her fellow cast members, crew and everyone who contributed to the film's powerful vision of self-discovery and liberation.

Finally, DaVine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdovers. She thanked her mother and reflected on her journey to success in a moving tribute highlighting the power of perseverance and celebrating the transformative power of cinema.