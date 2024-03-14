Entertainment
Double income, no kids… and lots of free time: the dinks are back and happy with social media | Children
Name: Dinks.
Age: The term was coined in the 1980s. Dinks have been around longer and are, by definition, old enough to work and raise children.
A little more explanation is needed, please. Remember the young yuppies, the upwardly mobile (or urban) professionals? They prospered in the 1980s, making and spending money.
Yeah. GOOD, Amy Virshupthen New York magazine, now the New York Times, coined the term dink in 1987.
And that represents? Double income, no children.
I got you. By choice, right? Yes, we're not talking about couples going through IVF hell or struggling to adopt, or people who aren't having kids because they're worried about the world they'll live in, or even if there will be one. We're not talking about ginks either, or people who worry about what having children will mean for the world.
Ginks? Green trends, no children. Very different.
So, are drinks bad? Not bad, Exactly. But, as with yuppies, there was a stigma in the 80s. They were seen as self-centered and materialistic people, with no interest in the future.
And no commitment, no more money to spend from a marketing perspective, it sounds like a dream. Quick, what can we sell them? Exactly, it's just another way marketers classify people. That's why we were talking about it.
So are the dinks back? Back and proud.
Or? TikTok, obviously, flaunts its luxurious, child-free lifestyle. A survey conducted by research firm MarketWatch in January found that nearly half of dinks spent the money they didn't spend on their children on travel.
Isn't it a little sad when your career is so important that you don't stop to procreate? No. In the survey, more than half said their career had nothing to do with the decision.
They just didn't want kids? They just didn't want children.
But are they happier? Well, studies show a mixed picture. It is proven, for example, that single women without children are the happiest. But it has also been shown that emotional experiences, both low and high, are more intense. if you have children.
Would I be right to think that IIt depends on who you are, then? Who are youwhere you are, how old you are, how much money you have.
Certainly less if you have children. TRUE. Luxury travel agencies are probably less interested in you if you're a sitcom.
A sitcom? Single income, two children, oppressive mortgage. See also: sinbads.
keep on going Single income, no boyfriend, absolutely desperate.
Say: Maybe Bora Bora this year, honey? Nice backdrop for the posts.
Do not tell : Hi, is this the orphanage? Yes, I would like to donate, they are 11 and 8 years old.
