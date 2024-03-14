Fun Family Activities at the 2024 St. Patrick's Day Festival





The St. Patrick's Day Festival, the world's largest celebration of Irish culture and heritage, returns March 15-18 in Dublin! Of course, the massive parade will be broadcast live on RT on the 17th and you can find out more on the official website. But there's a lot more going on in the city this weekend. You can see all events here, and we also have some suggestions below – just click on the event title to see all the details… Mark Langtry from Let's Find Out! Mark the science guy Join “Mark the Science Guy” in Halla Mr for an unforgettable science journey filled with wonderful experiments, hilarious demonstrations, endless energy, and endless fun while discovering the important role of science in our lives! Mark Langtry is a scientist and television presenter. You'll know him from RTjr's award-winning science series. Let's find out. Fall for the Tumble Circus! Photo: Ken Fanning St Patrick's Circus Cabaret St. Patrick's Day wouldn't be complete without a visit to the circus! If you like high-level circus acts mixed with comedy, join the incredible team at Tumble Circus for a circus cabaret show the whole family can enjoy. Meet some of the best talent from the new world of Irish circus, with acrobats, aerialists, jugglers and much more! Jack Lynch will have some folk tales. Abair – Tale for families Hosted at TUD Grangegorman, Abair's storytelling sessions are hosted by veteran storyteller Jack Lynch, one of Ireland's greatest voices in folktales and mythology. Saturday, March 16 will feature Patrick Ryan and Colum Sands, while Sunday, March 17 will feature Len Graham and Simone Schuemmelfeder. Ukeleles are small but they are a lot of fun! Photo: PIC: Conor Mearin / Collins Photo Agency Rathfarnham Ukulele Orchestra Armed with ukuleles, this event under the Ruaille Buaille tent guarantees a lively and energetic experience where sitting down is not an option! RUGS Performance Group has grown from a weekly jam session at a local venue in Rathfarnham, Dublin, to performing at a range of music festivals and cultural events such as Funtropolis, The Big Grill, Fuinneamh Festival, Forever Young Music Festival , Bloom Festival, Longford. Ukulele Festival and many more. Dance like a Bollywood movie. Photo: Kamyla Abreu Bollywood Dance Party in Ireland The GOAL World Stage will host a dazzling spectacle of Bollywood, traditional Indian folk and contemporary dance, followed by an exhilarating dance party that will inspire audiences to discover their inner dancer. Led by Dharmendra Ohja, Dharmendra Bollywood Dance School Ireland was born from a lifelong passion for the world of dance and performance.

