Star Wars child actor Jake Lloyd in mental health rehab center after psychotic break last year, mom says

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic Jake Lloyd, Philadelphia Comic Con 2011 He continued to see doctors until he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. When they finally told him, it completely sent him into an even worse depression, Lisa said in the interview. It was really hard. She said he refused to take his medication because he didn't think he was sick. Lisa also recalled a time in 2015 when Jake led deputies on a multi-county chase before wrecking his car. When she tried to find him a lawyer, Jake didn't answer her calls. She explained how painful the situation was, while describing a time when he called her to tell her he had been shot in his apartment. Lisa then realized that he was hallucinating. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Lisa said Jake is currently about 10 months into an 18-month stay in a mental health rehabilitation center after what she calls a full-blown psychotic break in March 2023 when he turned off his car in the middle of 'a three-lane road and the police were called. He's doing much better than I expected, she said, adding that he's becoming a little more sociable. And decades later, Jake is still a fan of the franchise. He likes all the new things Star Wars stuff, she said. People think Jake hates Star Wars. He likes that. For more People news, be sure to Subscribe to our newsletter ! Read the original article on People.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.yahoo.com/news/star-wars-child-actor-jake-044239672.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos