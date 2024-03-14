James Bond and Star Wars actor Michael Culver dies at 85 as tributes pour in





James Bond and Star Wars legend Michael Culver has died at the age of 85. Culver starred in The Empire Strikes Back, playing Captain Lorth Needa in the 1980 film. According to Sky News, Culver's agency announced on Wednesday that he died at his home on February 27. The actor's agent, Thomas Bowington, told the company: “The role in Star Wars was one of the smallest roles he ever played and became one of the biggest of his life .” He continued: “He was the backbone of the nation, he wasn't a star like Michael Caine, but everything he did was always great. “He always kept his promises. He was one of those classic English actors who could do anything. Michael Culver was in a memorable Star Wars scene Star Wars/YouTube Culver also played characters in two popular James Bond films, including Thunderball and From Russia With Love. He also starred in ITV's Sherlock Holmes. Alliance agents were reported to have said: “It has been an honor to have represented Michael over the past decade and taken him to some of the best Star Wars events in the UK and Europe . “A real highlight was taking Michael to Celebration in Chicago in 2019. He was at a loss for words when he saw his line with almost 200 people waiting to see him. “We worked with Michael just three weeks ago at his last home signing with our friends at Elite Signatures. We miss him.” On social media, fans were quick to express their sadness at the news. One wrote: RIP Michael Culver, the suave but deadly Edward Symmington. RIP Michael Culver. Bad news. Memorable in roles such as Brandt in “Secret Army” and my favorite as Dr. Thomas Underhill in the 1990 BBC1 adaptation of Kingsley Amis's “The Green Man”, another writer. A third added: RIP Michael Culver (Capt. Needa in Empire Strikes Back). I only met him once, but he was a lovely guy. Michael Culver starred in Stars Wars as well as James Bond Star Wars/YouTube Another one simply shared: RIP MICHAEL CULVER. A shared fifth: RIP Michael Culver. Such a brilliant performance alongside Clifford Rose in Secret Army. RIP the late, great Michael Culver. Erwin Brandt of the Secret Army remembers someone else. Fan account The Star Wars Underworld shared a photo of the actor and wrote: “Culver was best known to #StarWars fans for playing Captain Lorth Needa in #TheEmpireStrikesBack. He also played various roles in numerous productions stage, cinema and radio. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

