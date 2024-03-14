Lok Sabha 2024 | Lights, camera, ELECTION: Bollywood turns pro-Modi ahead of polls and pro-government films set to flood cinema screens

The general elections are approaching and Bollywood is getting in on the action with a series of chauvinistic films that promote Hindutva and pro-government themes. Hindutva heroes like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar who advocated a Hindu nation are celebrated. In the crosshairs, not surprisingly, are leftists and left-liberal pseudo-intellectuals, Muslims and even Mahatma Gandhi.

Zee Studios' biopic on Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, marks the directorial debut of actor Randeep Hooda, who also stars in the film. It is expected to hit the screens on March 22. Savarkars is portrayed as the misunderstood and misunderstood character who inspired the armed revolution against the British.

Hooda promises that history will be rewritten with the film on Savarkar whose role in India's freedom struggle, he says, has been erased from history. For good measure, the film's voiceover declares that India would have expelled the British three decades earlier if not for Mahatma Gandhi.

Then there is Accident or conspiracy: Godhra which recycles the argument that the spark that led to the Gujarat riots may have been planned in advance. His poster shows hands outstretched out of the window of a burning train. If movie buffs have the appetite, there is another film on Godhra titled The Sabarmati report.

Another film hitting the screens is Jahangir National University which is very obviously shortened to JNU. This has already caused a stir after the release of a poster showing a hand wrapped around a map of India and provocatively declaring: Behind the closed walls of education a conspiracy is brewing to break the nation. The film, which releases on April 5, claims that urban Naxals are trying to divide the country.

The film's story revolves around Sourabh Sharma, a small-town boy who attends JNU and is angered by what he sees as the Left's anti-national activities on campus. The film follows him as he challenges left-wing domination of the university and opposes students waging love jihad.

The film's poster gave rise to heated battles on social media, with some mocking the film and others defending it. Waiting for the JNU film that will expose the ugly truth about centrally funded universities, an X (formerly Twitter) user said this week. Bollywood propaganda is next level, another user retorted.

The big question is whether there are enough moviegoers for all these political films or whether these films will annihilate at the box office. Around ten of them are either on screens or should land in cinemas in the coming weeks.

The film is already on screens across the country Section 370. It got off to a good start but has now subsided after 18 days. The film is expected to gross around Rs 75 crore at the box office. That's not bad considering the film starring Yami Gautam was made on a low budget. Imagine if the films on Article 370 and JNU released within a few days of each other, just before the elections, marveled a movie buff.

Section 370 has Gautam as a pragmatic intelligence officer and discusses real events like Pulwama and the Balakot attack. But there is no doubt about his political views, with Kashmiri politicians being portrayed as corrupt clowns and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the shrewd politician who saves the day by removing Section 370 from the laws.

Moreover, in both cases Section 370 And Bastar, the state's response against Kashmiri terrorists and Naxals, is led by strong women police and intelligence officers who could influence women voters. Modi has already praised Section 370saying that films like these inspire people to care about such issues.

How do such films with a clear political message perform at the box office? The records got mixed up. Vivek Agnihotri Kashmir Files, a film about the Hindu exodus from Kashmir in the early 1990s, was a smash hit, grossing at least 10 times its modest production budget. But his next foray into cinema, The history of the vaccinewas a failure.

Another super hit, History of Keralaalso earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office, even though it was based on gross exaggeration and was based on the assumption that thousands of Hindu girls were being converted to Islam and chased out of the country to join the terrorist group Islamic State.

History of KeralaThe Sudipto Sen directorial is set to release Bastar, a story about the suppression of the Naxalite uprising in the region. Its trailer features hangings, shootings and a series of very brutal scenes.

Critics ridicule the films as propaganda and attempts to curry favor with the BJP, but the filmmakers reject the allegations. Bastar producer Vipul Shah told India Today that with the BJP all set to sweep the polls, do they really need our film to win the elections? This is the stupidest, weirdest thing I've heard.

A film released in January and sunk without a trace was Principal Atal Hoon which revolved around the life and times of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This one came out in January and was out of theaters in just a few days. He should soon appear on television.

Likewise, another film, 72 Hour, released in mid-2023, had a wacky plot about two terrorists who die trying to detonate a bomb near the India Gate. They believe they have been promised 72 virgins when they reach heaven for this act, but begin to have doubts about their bombing efforts when they are in purgatory. The film claims to be inspired by true events.

There is also Razakar: the silent genocide of Hyderabad, which is currently facing a legal challenge to prevent its screening. The Civil Rights Association accused the filmmakers of “Islamophobia.” The film revolves around the events that took place immediately after independence when the razakars, the paramilitary forces of the Nizam of Hyderabad, attempted to prevent the Indian Army's Operation Polo from taking control of the region.

The film depicts the razakars as committing atrocities against the city's Hindus. The film's producer, Gudur Narayana Reddy, describes himself as a proud Karyakarta of the BJP. The director, Yata Satyanarayana, told a film publication, “My film is 100% based on history. Normally in films you tend to change things up a bit or add commercial elements. We did not do it. Satyanarayana added: I can have a debate with 100 people and challenge them to point out a flaw or inaccuracy in the film. The film aims to release in Telugu and four other languages.

What do all these films have in common? Many are outright anti-Muslim. Others like JNU are against urban Naxals and Bastar is against the Naxalites. Savarkar depicts the Hindutva hero as the man who brought revolution but became the most controversial leader. The film adds: Unknown. Not honored. Not recognized. Unheard of. Director Hooda says everything will change with the release of the film. Savarkar biopic.