Entertainment
Abbe Land honored as a trailblazer by Hollywood NOW
Former West Hollywood Mayor and City Council member Abbe Land was honored at the eighth annual Hollywood NOW HERstory Awards reception on March 13, celebrating her substantial contributions to the community and her pioneering efforts in various social justice issues.
The event, which took place Wednesday evening in the WeHo Libraries Community Meeting Room, drew attention to Land's landmark career and her role as a strong advocate for women's rights, LGBTQ rights, affordable housing, access to health care and civil liberties.
Abbe Land, who first moved to West Hollywood in the late 1970s with ambitions to become an actress, was influenced by activist films of the era, particularly those starring Jane Fonda. As her career path moved away from acting, her engagement with social issues deepened, particularly when she faced housing instability and became involved with the Coalition for economic survival. This experience galvanized her participation in the campaign for West Hollywood city status and her eventual election to the City Council in 1986, where she served several terms and was elected mayor five times.
During her tenure, Land championed progressive policies on rent control, affordable housing, and women's issues, contributing significantly to the city's inclusive and diverse character. She also played a central role in the city's response to the AIDS crisis, drawing parallels with the urgency seen during more recent health crises like COVID-19, but highlighting the lack of immediate action during the AIDS epidemic due to societal prejudice.
Lands' activism extends beyond his political career, with significant leadership roles at various nonprofit organizations, including The Trevor Project and the Saban Community Clinic, highlighting his commitment to mission-driven work . His consultancy continues to support nonprofit organizations in strategic planning and management, strengthening its impact on critical social issues.
His influence and mentorship have been recognized and appreciated by many, including Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath and West Hollywood Mayor John Erickson, both recognizing Land's role in their own journeys to public service . The accolades she received at the HERstory Awards, including reflections on her achievements and contributions, highlight her legacy as a transformative figure in West Hollywood and beyond.
Alisa Williams, director of policy development and program implementation for the county's Women and Girls Initiative, celebrated Land as a joyful and masterful leader who excels at organizing meetings with icebreakers engaging. During her tenure as executive director of the Los Angeles County Women and Girls Initiative, Land influenced significant policy changes in reproductive health training standards and enforcement. law, thereby contributing to the progress of gender equity in various sectors of the county. Williams said Lands' impact endures, reflecting her unwavering commitment to fostering connections and advocating for gender equity.
Abby will never retire, Williams said. There are still too many big things left for him to do.
Land graciously accepted the award while reflecting on her past as an activist.
I'm so honored to have this, but oh my God, the work is not done, Land said. And I'm sorry that all of us, if any of you thought we were going to stop, that's not going to happen because we have to keep doing the work that we're doing. We need to improve things. And we will because you know what, I can't accept that we can't. So know this. I want to take a moment; It’s so nice to see so many of you and I thank you for your friendship. I thank you for your activism. I thank you for being there when I need you, and I'm so happy that I can be there when you need me.
Hollywood NOW is a chapter of the National Organization for Women, focused on women's rights advocacy and issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and anti-discrimination in the Los Angeles area and especially in the entertainment industry. She organizes events, advocacy and educational initiatives to promote these causes. Hollywood NOW also engages in activities supporting gender equality legislation and hosts events such as the HERstory Awards to recognize women's achievements.
