Why Jonathan Glazer's Oscar speech was so offensive to Jews

Twenty-six years ago, I had the great fortune to stand on stage at the Shrine Auditorium and accept the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 70th Academy Awards. It was for the The long road back, a very personal story because it tells what many of my relatives and hundreds of thousands of Jews endured after the Holocaust, forced to live in displaced persons camps while the British government prevented them from emigrating to what would soon become the State of Israel. Others who tried to make their way to the United States and other countries were blocked by strict immigration laws that kept them in displaced persons camps, many of them in the same camps. Nazi extermination where they were supposed to have been “liberated” at the end of the Second World War. . They were the lucky ones. More than 50 members of my family, including my grandparents and my youngest uncle, died at the hands of the Nazis.

Eventually, my family and others rebuilt their lives after Israel was declared a state in 1948. They raised children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Then, 75 years later, the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust occurred when Hamas terrorists crossed the country's southern border, murdered more than 1,200 people, sexually assaulted women and children, and kidnapped more than 240. Towards the end In October, the Israeli army attacked Hamas in Gaza, determined to wipe it out forever so that such an atrocity would never happen again. In the months that followed, we saw pro-Hamas and anti-Israel forces unleash a global campaign of anti-Semitism the likes of which have not been seen since the Nazi era. Synagogues, schools, Holocaust museums, and other Jewish institutions and businesses have been attacked and vandalized. In the United States, Jewish university students have been physically and verbally harassed. Many began to hide their identity as Jews. Even the 96th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theater on March 10, was not safe. Thousands of anti-Israel protesters flooded the streets surrounding the venue and the entrance was blocked, delaying the start of the awards broadcast. But the most shocking moment of this year's Oscars came later.

One of the most famous releases of the year, The area of ​​interest, based on the novel by the late British novelist Martin Amis, had been nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, Best International Film, and Best Picture. When it won the international film award, its director, Jonathan Glazer, took the stage and gave a speech that, to many ears, including mine, equated Israel with the Nazi death machine his film was about . “Our film shows where dehumanization leads, in its worst conditions,” he declared, accompanied by his co-producers. “It has shaped our entire past and present. Right now, we are here as men who refute their Jewishness and the hijacking of the Holocaust through an occupation that led to conflict for so many innocents.

Many spectators applauded loudly. Others remained seated on their hands, their faces impassive. It became one of the most talked about moments of the evening and all I could think about was my family and friends living in Israel whose lives have been turned upside down since October 7th.

I don't know anyone in Israel who is happy about the war that the Jewish state was forced to wage because of the Hamas attack. I have not heard a single person in my extended family or circle of friends express joy that, as part of the Israeli army's efforts to eradicate Hamas, 30,000 innocent people were killed. and many others. hurt. But I had to hear Hamas supporters chanting “From the river to the sea» when I found myself stuck in a traffic jam in New York in December, sparked by one of their protests – a chant calling for the genocide of my family, my friends and all Israeli Jews.

Hearing Glazer's words, I thought of the camera assistant who worked on three of my films and whose 79-year-old father was kidnapped. The man had spent his retirement years volunteering to drive Gaza residents to Israel in need of medical care, care that Hamas could not provide despite the billions in aid that had been sent to the region since the terrorist organization took control in 2006. on the young people I met in recent weeks and who survived the massacre at the Nova music festival. And then I thought about this incredibly arrogant man who equated Israeli Jews with Nazis, then left the Dolby Theater with his statue at the end of the awards ceremony to party all night.

Now that the afterparties are over, I have a few questions for the famous filmmaker: Can you explain the dramatic anti-Semitism that has reigned around the world since Hamas invaded Israel on October 7, an act its leaders promised to commit again and again? Can you help me understand how, on International Women's Day, women's groups largely ignored the sexual abuse of Jewish women by Hamas? Can you give me an idea, as a British citizen, of why British Jews, in the latest polls, said that if they could, they would leave the UK because of the onslaught of hatred towards Jews they have faced since October 7? How did the streets of central London become “a zone forbidden to Jews every weekend” because of the massive anti-Israeli demonstrations organized by pro-Palestinian demonstrators?

Eighty years ago, at the 16th Academy Awards, no Oscar winner accepted their statue with a speech equating what the Allies did to win World War II with the Nazis. No participant wore a swastika pin as a sign of sympathy for Hitler's Reich. However, on last night's show there were people in tuxedos and designer dresses wearing red pins in support of a movement Cease fire now and Palestinian flags on their lapels. At least there were also those in the audience who wore yellow pins, in remembrance of the remaining hostages, including the 79-year-old father of my camera assistant.

Jonathan Glazer has made a powerful film based on an incredibly powerful book. Unfortunately, his arrogant performance in accepting his Oscar diminished that accomplishment for people like me and my family and friends. He can return to England to what I assume is a very comfortable home while many of his fellow British Jews continue to try to find a way to leave the UK. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis are homeless in the south and now in the north under attack. by Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, supported by Iran. It's unclear whether these facts trouble Jonathan Glazer as he calls on people to “resist” and equates Israel with Nazi Germany. One thing I know is that many Jews around the world were outraged and disgusted by what the Oscar winner said at this year's Academy Awards. And joining this group, I would say that if we are to resist or refute anything, it is statements like the one issued by Jonathan Glazer.

Richard Trank is an Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker who has written and directed 14 feature-length and short documentaries. He is the principal writer/director of Moriah Films, the film division of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.