Meet the Bollywood actress who has given maximum number of Rs 100 crore hit films as lead role; and it's not Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra or Kangana Ranaut





While we have had hit films like Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starring Jawan and SRK and Deepika Padukone Pathan enter the Rs 1000 crore club at the worldwide box office, entering the 100 crore club remains as monumental as ever. For actresses, becoming a box office success as the lead in a film has been slow, but it is making steady progress. Many popular stars have even entered the 100-crore club, but who has delivered the maximum number of Rs 100-crore hit films as a leader? Hint: It's not Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra or Kangana Ranaut Meet the popular actress who has made the most number of Rs 100 crore hit films; and it's not Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra or Kangana Ranaut Alia Bhatt has delivered the maximum number of Rs 100 crore hit films as a lead. According to DNA India, three films starring Alia Bhatt have earned over Rs 100 crore at the global box office Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 212 million), Razi (Rs 196 crores) and Dear Zindagi, (Rs 135 million). For Gangubai KathiawadiBhatt received the National Film Award for Best Actress. After Alia Bhatt, it is Kangana Ranaut, who starred in two films as the protagonist which crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. Tanu marries Manu returns (Rs 255 crores) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Rs 133 million). Other actresses who have carried a film that entered the Rs 100 crore club are Rani Mukerji in hiccups (Rs 215 crore), Taapsee Pannu at Pink (Rs 157 crore) and Sonam Kapoor in Neerja (Rs 135.52 crore). Upcoming Projects of Alia Bhatt Instagram Content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. Alia Bhatt currently has two confirmed projects in the works Jigra And Love and war. Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina from The Archies fame, is co-produced by the production house Alias, Eternal Sunshine Productions and Dharma Productions. The Vasan Bala directorial is scheduled to release on September 27, 2024. Love and war, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The epic saga is expected to be released on Christmas 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gqindia.com/content/meet-the-bollywood-actress-who-has-given-the-maximum-number-of-rs-100-crore-hit-films-as-their-lead-and-its-not-deepika-padukone-kareena-kapoor-khan-priyanka-chopra-or-kangana-ranaut The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos