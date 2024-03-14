The ETs are coming to West Hollywood?

At a press conference purporting to reveal two recently discovered tri-toed humanoid creatures in West Hollywood on March 12, Mexican television personality and longtime alien fraudster Jaime Maussan assembled his team of filmmakers, a lawyer and self -called experts to deliver in-depth analysis. examine the suspected bodies. According to Maussan, the mummy-like remains could be evidence of life in space.

It's probably the most important story of all time, Maussan said.

Behind him, a screen showed two photos of the preserved bodies, which have not yet undergone carbon-14 dating or DNA analysis and bear an uncanny resemblance to the aliens of popular fiction. The discoveries, named Santiago and Sebastin, are believed to have been found in Peruvian caves. What exactly is this discovery? Maussan and his team don't seem to agree.

None of the people involved are claiming they are aliens, filmmaker Michael Mazzola said at the start of the news conference. Mazzola attempted to argue that these findings could be a new species of humanoid or ancient being, before being quickly contradicted by Maussan.

I think it could be aliens, Maussan said.

Maussan calls himself a journalist and is known for supporting debunked claims about extraterrestrial remains. Maussans ET's list of hoaxes includes a skinned monkey, dolls made with glue, and a demonic fairy made of bat pieces and sticks. He made international headlines in September 2023 when he presented two suspected non-human corpses to the Mexican Congress.

I'm honest. I am ethical. I have never been corrupt, Maussan assured the public, spontaneously.

Maussan has hosted television shows and films about UFOs, including one called Maussans UFO Files. But he insists that he is not a ufologist or even a UFO enthusiast.

I am not a ufologist, declared Maussan. Stop saying that about me.

The press conference was intended to set the record straight regarding humanoid creatures, but unfortunately for Maussan and his team of truth-tellers, the event did not go as planned. Plagued by technical difficulties and poor Spanish-English translation, the conference was frequently interrupted.

It appears someone was trying to hack the signal, a frustrated Maussan said after the sound cut out during a video presentation.

When the video returned, the live stream showed doctors in white coats examining the bodies and vouching for their authenticity. Little information is available about the experts, other than that they have worked with Maussan in the past.

This isn't about a group of people doing strange things, Maussan said.

At one point, Maussan introduced his lawyer, Rafael Arcangel Berrocal Ramos, whom Maussan described as a leading man in matters of law. Based on information available online, it appears that Peru's top lawyer earned his doctorate in political science in 2022 from Atlantic International University, an online school that has been sued in the past for falsely claiming to be an accredited university. It is unclear whether Ramos has a law degree.

Ramos announced a massive $300 million lawsuit against the government of Peru for discrediting previous findings of Maussans' bodies which were determined by Peruvian forensic experts to be dolls assembled from animal bones from that planet, with modern synthetic glues.

Maussan claimed the dolls were not actually his and he had no idea where they came from. He gave a presentation highlighting the differences between fake and real bodies, but he visibly struggled to keep his story straight. At one point he mixed up the two sets of bodies and forgot which ones he thought were fake and which were real.

True or false, where did the bodies come from?

A grave robber we bribed to take us to the caves, Mazzola told me after the lecture. He found them.

UFOlogists, UFO enthusiasts or self-proclaimed journalists like Maussan often like to say that the truth exists when it comes to evidence of the existence of extraterrestrials. Authentic evidence of life beyond our planet, if it exists, would likely be the most revolutionary and important discovery in human history. Respected organizations like the Carl Sagan Center's SETI Institute have been searching for evidence of extraterrestrial life for decades. But hoaxes like Maussan only muddy the waters when it comes to actual scientific research into extraterrestrials. If the truth about extraterrestrial life is indeed out there, it was certainly far from West Hollywood on March 12.