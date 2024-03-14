Sofa theater | Entertainment | daily-tribune.com

“Gentlemen” (TV-MA) — British gangster film director Guy Ritchie is back in his element, this time directing a spinoff series from his 2019 film “The Gentlemen,” starring Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam. Consisting of eight episodes, the series is directed by Theo James (“The White Lotus”), who plays Eddie Halstead. After his father's death, Eddie inherits his large estate, but with holes in his roof and a rebellious staff, he is desperate for order. Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) introduces herself to the new owner, only to reveal that she has partnered with Eddie's father to facilitate his drug dealing business and intends to do the same to Eddie. Whether he decides to beat them or join them (or both), Eddie finds himself thrust into the dangerous underbelly of Britain. Out now. (Netflix)
“Taylor Swift: the tour of eras” (PG-13) — There's one artist who's taken the world by storm over the past year, with her name plastered everywhere from concert halls to movie theaters to NFL games, and it's none other than Taylor Swift. The 34-year-old superstar has teamed up with AMC and Cinemark to distribute his latest concert film, bypassing the film industry's usual producer-distributor-exhibitor model to bring The Eras Tour directly to his devoted fans and moviegoers. The film premiered on October 13, 2023 and became the highest-grossing concert film of all time. And now, viewers can watch The Eras Tour from home! Find out on March 15. (Disney+)
“Apples never fall” (TV-MA) — This new mystery drama series based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty (“Big Littles Lies”) premieres March 14. Annette Bening plays Joy Delaney — wife, mother of four and co-owner. of a tennis academy. Joy and her husband, Stan, are ready to retire, but things go wrong when an injured woman comes to their door asking for help. Soon after, Joy disappears without a trace, leaving her husband and adult children to pick up the pieces. Sam Neill (“Jurassic Park”), Jake Lacy (“The White Lotus”) and Alison Brie (“GLOW”) co-star in this seven-episode series. (Peacock)
“What happens later” (Right) – Meg Ryan (“When Harry Met Sally…”) pulled double duty for her return to the romantic comedy genre! Although Ryan starred in the film, she also directed it, making it her second film after her debut with “Ithaca” (2015). Opposite her character, Willa, is David Duchovny's Bill, who comes across Willa in an airport during their layovers. The two, being former lovers, argue over small talk until their flight, but a cyclone unexpectedly causes both their flights to be delayed. The two men take advantage of this time to catch up on their current lives and remember the relationship they had. Overall, it was an endearing effort on Ryan's part to bring some old-school nostalgia to a genre that's sorely lacking the direction it needs. Get out now! (Paramount+)
