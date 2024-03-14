This viral photo of “Hollywood Mountain” in California is completely fake





Have you seen a great photo of Hollywood Mountain, California recently? An image is making the rounds on social media platforms like Facebook and BlueSky, depicting what appears to be a green mountain with the Los Angeles skyline in the background. But that's completely false. There isn't even a real place called Hollywood Mountain. Like it or not, your doctor will use AI | AI unlocked The image appears to have originally been posted to Facebook by someone named Mimi Ehis Ojo, which has many other AI-generated images on its page. And while anyone who lives in Southern California can probably immediately tell that it's fake, it seems that some people who have never visited the United States are being fooled into believing that it's real. How many mountains does America have so that all the physical features of the land are complete in America, then we are being deceived by God, a Facebook user from Nigeria commented. Writer Cooper Lund pointed out on BlueSky that this kind of confusion could be a recipe for disaster if foreign tourists show up in the United States hoping to see some of these AI-generated fantasy scenes. Soon we're going to have a story about tourists having weird seizures because the only things they know about the places they visit are bad AI generations, Lund tweeted. Lund pointed out that something very similar happened in the early 2010s, when Chinese tourists visited Paris, France. They expected Paris to be like a blank movie set for a romantic love story, like the New York Times described it in 2014. Instead, they were shocked by the cigarette butts and dog manure, the crude carelessness of the residents and the gratuitous public displays of affection. Experts even have a name for when this happens, according to the Times: Psychologists have warned that Chinese tourists shaken by thieves and their expectations dashed risk being killed. Paris Syndromea state in which foreigners suffer depression, anxiety, feelings of persecution and even hallucinations when their rosy images of Champagne, majestic architecture and Monet are shattered by the stress of a city whose natives are also known to be among the the unhappiest people on the planet. Given America's enormous cultural footprint, many people likely have a very different idea of ​​the United States in mind than what they would encounter when visiting. And while much of this can be attributed to Hollywood, there seems to be a new cultural fisherman in town. Generative AI can transform any imaginary place into a walkable reality with just a few simple text prompts. And if you're visiting the real town of Hollywood as a foreigner, prepare to temper your expectations. This is nothing like the completely fictional Hollywood Mountain.

