Taylor Swift Disney+ project at Hollywood sign canceled





A production planned by Taylor Swift and Disney+ was abandoned following complaints from locals. The three-day shoot, which was scheduled to take place this week, was set to take place at the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. However, residents in the area reportedly complained about the unrest it would cause, increasing foot traffic and disrupting the peaceful environment. Filming was scheduled to begin today (March 13) ahead of Swift's concert film, Taylor Swift: the Eras tour (Taylor version), out on Disney+. See the trailer for the latest concert film release below. According to The daily mailaccording to a permit given to neighbors informing them of the project, the team had to prepare for filming all day yesterday, followed by a full day (9 a.m. to 10 p.m.) of filming, and a full day following to dismantle the set . The permit also informed residents that aerial photography with remote-controlled aircraft would be used in filming, with drone activity taking place on the evening of March 13. According to TMZ (via The daily mail), various local organizations and associations have complained about these plans, but no official reason for the cancellation of filming has been provided. Philip Sokoloski of FilmLA said TMZ yesterday (March 12), this production was canceled and Disney clarified that Swift would not be present for the filming. The latest version of the film “Eras Tour,” which is set to include Swift's fan-favorite ballad Cardigan, will be released on Disney+ tomorrow (March 14). The song, which is featured on Swift's Grammy-winning album 'Folklore,' was not in the original cut of the film, which grossed more than $US204 million ($260 million) at the box office and was critically acclaimed. In a four-star review of the concert film, NME wrote: This is an astonishing feat. In the space of one seamless performance, Swift is by turns a playful and eccentric artist, a country star and a bona fide pop icon. Swift recently wrapped up the Singapore leg of her record-breaking world tour. It was reported that the singer's appearance was likely to increase the country's GDP by more than $155 million ($200 million).

