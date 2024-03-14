Entertainment
Al Pacino's Sonny Boy and Hollywood's Most Colorful Tell-Tale Memoir
Say hello to Al Pacino's little pen Scarf the actor writes his memoirs.
Sonny boy, which is set to be released later this year, promises to reveal intimate details of his life from his childhood to becoming one of Hollywood's superstars.
Pacino grew up in the Bronx, New York, and worked in theater before making a name for himself with roles in The Godfather, Serpico And Dog afternoon in the 1970s.
Now 83 and having worked in the industry for more than five decades, Pacino's memoir comes at a time when actors often decide to slow down and start revealing more about themselves.
Ahead of Sonny boyFollowing Hollywood's release, here are some of Hollywood's most interesting and revealing memoirs.
Me: Stories from My Life by Katharine Hepburn
Four-time Academy Award winner Katharine Hepburn wowed audiences for more than 60 years during her storied career.
After living a closely guarded life, the actress published her memoirs in 1991, revealing previously untold stories.
In the book, Hepburn opens up about her life as an activist as well as her relationships with her co-stars, including Spencer Tracy. She also shared many photos and images from her private collection, which made the book an important historical document.
Hepburn's distinct voice and character shine through the text, making it an intimate and personal experience that is both enjoyable and enlightening.
My Autobiography of Charles Chaplin
Famous for his timeless drifter character, Charles “Charlie” Chaplin is one of the most famous and familiar faces in cinema history.
Chaplin's Memoirs, Simply Titled My autobiographywas written in the seventies, when the world cinema scene was evolving and changing.
Having performed and directed classics such as The child, The gold Rush And The great dictatorChaplin shares stories and snapshots from his childhood and how it shaped his comedic sense and love of cinema.
Chaplin also relates that he had no social relations with his Hollywood colleagues, apart from his friendship with the actor Douglas Fairbanks.
Written with his famous charm and sense of humor, the book is an intimate look at the life of a man once dubbed by Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw as the only genius to emerge from the film industry.
Mom Dearest by Christina Crawford
Joan Crawford was one of the most respected women on the silver screen from the 1920s to the 1960s.
Although revered for her roles in memorable films such as Johnny Guitar And What happened to Baby Jane?the actress cemented her legacy by winning an Oscar for Mildred Pierce.
In 1978, Crawford's adopted daughter, Christina, shared a poignant and explosive memoir about her relationship with her mother.
Christine's book, Dearest Mom, tells the story of an authoritarian and merciless mother who mistreated her adopted daughter and pushed her into a life of alcoholism. The book is an unflinching experience of what it means to grow up with constant abuse from someone who is otherwise loved by the world around you.
It was made into a film in 1981, starring Faye Dunaway as Joan. The film received critical acclaim but later became a cult film, thanks to Dunaway's performance.
By Myself by Lauren Bacall
Known for her enchanting screen presence, Lauren Bacall was a beloved movie star in her time.
The actress shared the screen with Humphrey Bogart on numerous occasions, cultivating an intriguing relationship that was talked about for years in the Hollywood press.
In 1978, years after Bogart's death, Bacall wrote a memoir about his life and relationship with the film noir star. She also reveals details about an affair she had with Frank Sinatra.
The memoir is told from the perspective of a solemn and contemplative Bacall, recalling her experiences and regrets as she approaches her twilight years.
Fortunately, Bacall still had plenty to offer after the book's release, continuing to act into the 1990s and even earning his first Academy Award nomination in 1997 for The mirror has two faces.
The Diaries of Richard Burton
Welsh actor Richard Burton has lived what some might describe as a complete life. Acting in Hollywood's biggest productions while traveling the world and engaging in a lifestyle like no other.
Burton engaged in an on-off relationship with Elizabeth Taylor, who became a focal point of the paparazzi in the 1960s. During his life, he kept a diary in which he chronicled his life and exploits, from 1939 in 1983, a year before his death.
The diaries were collected and edited for publication in 2012. They reveal the details of a tumultuous life, juggling art, love and drug addiction. They also reveal the layers of a man who only showed the world his outermost layer, with his thoughts and experiences put to good use.
Friends, Lovers and the Great Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry
Friends Star Matthew Perry died last year.
A year earlier, Perry published a memoir and opened up about his difficult upbringing that led to a life of seeking recognition. This ultimately led to his alcoholism and desire to stay sober.
Perry also shares stories from her career, including her relationship with her co-stars in Friends, and what he did after the show ended.
The book is written in Perry's deft comedic style and shares stories that are at times funny and at others heartbreaking.
The Beauty of Living Twice by Sharon Stone
After suffering a life-threatening stroke, Sharon Stone reflects in her memoir on the experience as well as the relationships in her life and what they meant to her.
Known for her roles in Primary instinct, Dead or alive And SphereStone was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Martin Scorseses Casino.
Stone uses the book as a conversation with his fans, describing and contemplating his most famous film roles and sharing details about his acting process.
She also talks about fighting after a stroke and choosing to survive and live rather than giving in, making it an inspiring and uplifting read.
|
