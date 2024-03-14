Dr. Dre to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star – NBC Los Angeles





Legendary record producer and rapper Dr. Dre has been selected to receive the 2,775th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dr. Dre is should be honored on March 19 to 11:30 a.m. on 6840 Hollywood Boulevard, directly across from Jimmy Kimmel Studios. He will receive his star in the recording category. Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg and music mogul Jimmy Iovine will join host Big Boy as speakers. Dr. Dre's contributions to the music industry are undeniable and have left an indelible mark on popular culture, said Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. As a producer, rapper and entrepreneur, Dr. Dre has continued to push boundaries and set new standards of excellence. Martinez added that the location of the Dr. Dres star is particularly special because it will be nestled next to that of his longtime collaborator friend Snoop Dogg. Dr. Dre has nine Grammy Awards, the Aftermath Entertainment label and audio manufacturer Beats Electronics to his credit. He discovered hip-hop stars Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak at Aftermath Entertainment after founding it in 1996. He began his career as a member of World Class Wreckin Cru before co-founding the hip hop group NWA, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in February. Dr. Dre then launched a solo career in 1992 with his debut album “The Chronic”, which earned him his first Grammy in 1993 for Best Rap Solo Performance for the song Let Me Ride. The Recording Academy and Black Music Collective presented the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2023 Grammys, naming it after the artist to honor him. Dr. Dre himself was the first winner. “Inspiration is one of my favorite words and as a creative, it’s what I’m always looking for and hope to leave behind long after I’m gone,” Dr. Dre said in his speech acceptance after receiving the award on February 5, 2023. So, what I love about this award is that it uses my name to inspire the next generation of producers, artists and entrepreneurs to achieve their greatness and to demand it from everyone around you. Compton native and philanthropist Dr. Dre donated $10 million to Compton High School for the school's new performing arts center which opened in 2022. According to the Compton Unified School District, he was named the Andre Dr. Dre Young Performing Arts Center. in his honour. Dr. Dres Walk of Fame star dedication can be streamed live here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/dr-dre-to-receive-hollywood-walk-of-fame-star/3362916/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos