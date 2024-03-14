GLENDALE, Ariz. Japanese League and free agent sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto took the mound Wednesday for the third time this spring since signing with the traveling star-studded spectacle known as the Los Angeles Dodgers, and if everything starts to go according to plan after a rather uneven stretch starting in Dodgers blue for the $325 million man, he will move up the roster of stars on a team perfectly designed for Hollywood.

For now, Yamamoto, who signed the richest pitching contract of all time, beating Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, by a measly million (not even counting the $51 million publishing fee) should be ranked behind incomparable two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, and likely former MVPs Freddie Freeman and sudden shortstop Mookie Betts, but ahead of the rest of the team (including even all-time great pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who currently leads an additional rotation of stars on the IL), plus co-owner Magic Johnson, president of baseball Andrew Friedman, visiting fan Will Ferrell and the expected stream of celebrities for what promises to be the one of the most fascinating baseball seasons on record.

Here's something else: These Dodgers should be pretty good, too. Las Vegas projects 103 wins, but one Dodger predicted they would surpass that number. Easy, he said. It's hard to doubt that after a tour of a clubhouse that includes four almost-certain Hall of Famers and some ridiculous talent even among the non-Hall of Famers.

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto against the Seattle Mariners in a spring training game. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

If Yamamato isn't a superstar, every major team in baseball has missed out on him, including the Yankees and Mets, who also made a big push for the 25-year-old phenom. The Dodgers, understandably, aren't putting much stock in the spring when he finished Wednesday with an 8.38 ERA after being hit by the Mariners' A team in an ugly loss. He'll be fine, he'll be more than fine, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

The scouts all love him, and that won't change anytime soon. An NL scout says Yamamoto has a plus curveball, an excellent fastball and a devastating splitter to go with what scouts suggest is all-time great command.

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto reacts against the Seattle Mariners. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Yamamato also doesn't seem worried after a second straight under-$325 million finish (despite having 14 strikeouts in 9 spring innings). When I was in Japan, I was thinking about numbers, he said. But because I came to a different league, it's different now. I know what I need to do to prepare for the season.

There's no way this spring is a true measure of his abilities, there's almost no chance anyone is wrong. He was easily the most coveted free agent pitcher of all time, which is something considering he never got an out in a major league game, and he's 5-foot-10 and weighs 175 pounds. But he obviously has other attributes, like the best command ever, in the words of another scout.

Yamamoto had a career ERA of 1.82 in Japan, and every major market team did everything they could to try to sign him. Once he surpassed the projected $200 million figure, people in the know say it was a question of where he wanted to be. No surprise: He took the Dodgers, the favored World Series team where he could blend in as a single star. The Phillies reportedly made an offer even higher than $325 million, and the Mets, who visited him in Japan and invited him to Steve Cohen, might have done so too, if it meant bringing him into the lap.

The Yankees acted confidently about their chances when Yamamoto showed interest in the pinstripe story (and boy, could they ever use it now). But either he's passionate about baseball history or just a good actor, which should also fit his new surroundings.

Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is participating in spring baseball training. P.A.

The Dodgers have had a great run over the past 11 years, said Yamamato, who apparently also knows a thing or two about Dodgers history. I just felt like it was a good fit for me.

Yamamoto was dominant at times on Wednesday, just like in his previous start.

People at the Dodgers were noticing how Ichiro Suzuki and other phenoms failed to post big numbers in their first spring. I understand. No need to overdo it.

This should be the year for Los Angeles, whose only title since 1988 came in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Even the rival Giants, who have won hundreds fewer games since Los Angeles' last full-season championship, have three more rings in that span.

Speaking of the ring, it's a circus atmosphere around the team, with the media several times outnumbering the players. Most of them are here to see Ohtani, the international sensation with the $700 million deal.

There are many extraordinary things about this team, but one of the most notable extends beyond the current 26 to the rotation-in-waiting, led by the all-time great Kershaw, former All-Star Walker Buehler, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin. Add Ohtani and you have a complete rotation as good as any in the bigs.

Buehler, May and Kershaw should join the current rotation at some point, which is led by Tyler Glasnow, another big winter acquisition unlike Yamamoto, he's killing it; no hits allowed in his last two outings and of course Yamamoto, who really should be the ace. At these prices, it better be.