Hong Kong's Hollywood Road named second coolest street in the world





Age isn't always a guarantee of street cred, but 180-year-old Hollywood Road just won the title of second coolest street in the world for 2024, after Melbourne's High Street, which earned the first place. Each year, Time Out publishes the list based on local surveys combined with the expertise of our local editors. In 2022, the cool bohemian street of Sheung Wan, Tai Ping Shan, ranked seventh in the world, chosen for its unique blend of old and new, gastronomy, culture and community spirit in the pandemic era. This year the streets were chosen for their rich history but ever-changing character, and for all the interesting things they offer, including a range of experiences for appreciating art, eating and drinking, and special offers sale to detail. Photography: Joshua Lin Hollywood Road stood out because it represents exactly what we think makes a street cool: it has a long history but is always evolving and offering something new. This 1km stretch from Central to Sheung Wan is like that wise old friend who has seen it all but still knows how to rock it. One of its biggest features is how it's connected to all the other cool streets in Central, like Wyndham Street, Upper Lascar Row, Old Bailey Street, and more. Plus, you'll never go hungry or thirsty in the area, with options ranging from Michelin-starred restaurants, like the coveted Tate Dining Room who serves Chinese cuisine with a French touch, to the new trendy bars. This includes hidden and themed gems, such as Confinement, a recent addition cleverly disguised behind a toilet bowl display. The street is also an artistic hub, with antique dealers, Art GaleriesAnd Instagram-worthy muralsparticularly lively during March during Arts Month. Photography: Joshua Lin Hollywood Road Other streets on the list include East Eleventh in Austin at number three, Guatemala Street in Buenos Aires at number four, and Commercial Drive in Vancouver at number five. In Asia, major streets include Jalan Petaling in Kuala Lumpur at number six and Chazawa-dori in Tokyo at number nine. Want to know where else is on the list? Check out Time Out's full ranking of the 30 coolest streets in the world right now. Check out our Central And Sheung Wan neighborhood guides to discover all the places and experiences in the area that will make you fall in love with Hollywood Road. Recommended articles:

