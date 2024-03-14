Chinese actor playing beggar at popular mainland tourist site convinces visitors he exists, with food and money





Li, 38, has worked as a beggar dressed in period costume for 12 years and earns about 10,000 yuan ($1,400) a month. His income includes about 100 yuan in tips each day from tourists impressed by his performing skills, Jiupai News reported. Actor Li Jingang plays his role as a beggar at the theme park so convincingly that tourists give him money and food. Photo: Li Jingang Many people said that Li's miserable and innocent expression melted their hearts and some said they thought he was a real beggar. Since last month, there has been a steady stream of visitors offering food to Li. Some fans even brought him a roast chicken after he joked during a livestream session on social media platform Douyin that he wished he had some, according to the report. To avoid disappointing tourists, I do my best to eat what they give me when they are there in front of me. When I'm full, I share the food with my colleagues or other tourists, Li said. Sometimes when tourists give me steamed buns, I cry while eating them because I want them to have a better experience and feel involved in the room. If tourists see me choking while eating the steamed buns, some buy me bottled water. It warms my heart, he said. Li said that when he started his career as a beggar, he didn't know how to act, so he fasted for three days to get into character, but his family intervened and sent him to the hospital for a physical examination. Beggar Li Jingang takes time out from his acting role to enjoy a little sightseeing himself. Photo: Li Jingang Li said the experience helped him understand what it was like to be a starving beggar. Now many tourists come looking for me and ask to have their photo taken with me. I'm suddenly so popular that I'm a little concerned about my fame, he said. I feel like I don't work at Millennium City Park, but I'm an animal in a zoo. The fake beggar said he plans to continue honing his acting skills and create more dialogue to enrich the experience of visitors to the popular tourist spot. News of Li and his work has been widely discussed on social media across the continent. He is appreciated thanks to his hard work over the years. No pain, no gain, one person said on Douyin. This beggar brother should be worried that other people will come and take his job, another online observer said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/people-culture/trending-china/article/3254219/china-actor-who-plays-role-beggar-popular-mainland-tourist-site-convinces-visitors-he-real-given The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos