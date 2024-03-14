Entertainment
Hollywood Royalty: My Conversation with Sir Richard Burton
by Len Lear
From 1982 to 1986, I was editor of a newspaper called Advertising Communications Times (ACT), a “trade journal” that covered the advertising industry in the Delaware Valley. We regularly sat down with ad agency owners to talk about their accounts and the TV, radio and newspaper ads they produced.
In 1984, I discovered that movie star Richard Burton, who was probably as famous for his stormy marriage to Elizabeth Taylor as for his many leading movie roles, was in Philadelphia because he had been hired to narrate an excellent 60 minute television documentary. entitled “Broken Rhythms” on the rehabilitation of victims of head trauma. The documentary was distributed nationally.
Burton's voice was recorded by Sigma Sound Studios, the birthplace of the famous “Philly Sound,” located at 212 N. 12th St., just north of where the convention center stands today. Many soul music hits were recorded there, from its founding in 1968 until 2014, when the building was sold to a developer wanting to convert it into apartments.
I felt like I just had to interview Burton, if only because he had the best speaking voice I've ever heard (along with Orson Welles), a smooth, coffee-rich baritone that could have made make a cereal commercial sound like a monologue from “Hamlet.”
It took a while, but I arranged the interview, which I really enjoyed. Interestingly, ACT's editor, the late Joe Ball, decided not to publish my article for publicity reasons. But I never throw away notes, even if it takes me hours or even days to find the notes from a 40-year-old interview.
Burton told me that when he was young, he no more expected to be a movie star than he expected to be king of England. He was born Richard Walter Jenkins in the village of Pontrhydyfen, Neath Port Talbot, Wales. He grew up in a poor family, the 12th of 13 children, and was proud of his journey to “lift himself out of poverty.” His father, also named Richard Walter Jenkins, was a coal miner and “a very heavy drinker” who sometimes indulged in binge drinking and gambling for weeks on end. Burton said he and his father looked alike.
He also said that, like his father, he became a heavy smoker and drinker as a teenager. He admitted that for most of his life he smoked three or four packs of cigarettes a day and that it was not unusual for him to drink a few bottles of whiskey or vodka in 24 hours. “My dad told me you couldn’t trust anyone who didn’t drink,” he told me. “But when I played drunks on stage, I had to stay sober because I didn't know how to play them when I was drunk.”
Although he and his father had these vices in common, Burton said, his father “was always jealous of what I was able to accomplish as an actor, and he would never say he was proud of Me. I must say that when he died (of a brain hemorrhage at the age of 81 in January 1957), I did not go to his funeral.
Burton also told me that as a child he made money hauling horse manure. He said he had been a very good boxing, cricket and rugby player and that if he could have made a living from it he would have chosen sport over theatre. He also won competitions as a young soprano.
He said he only tried acting at first because of the encouragement of his schoolmaster, named Philip Burton, who was impressed by Richard's wonderful voice when he sang and spoke. Burton (the schoolmaster) had young Richard take part in several school plays and even tried to adopt him, but was not allowed to do so, although Richard, who left school at 16, basically hated his own father.
“Eventually I took his last name,” Richard said, “because Mr. Burton was like a real father to me. He encouraged me to read Shakespeare and other English classics, and he taught me a lot about theater. He also worked with my voice, to be able to express different emotions and to be able to project myself to the last row of any balcony. I owe everything I have accomplished to him.
Richard then served in the Royal Air Force as a navigator from 1944 to 1947 and flew combat missions during World War II, but was never injured. After his discharge from the army, Burton went to London, signed up with a theater agency and began auditioning. Almost immediately, he landed a role in a film called “The Last Days of Dolwyn,” set in a Welsh village about to be destroyed to create a reservoir. His critics praised him for his “actor fire, virile looks and good looks.”
“I'm the son of a Welsh miner,” Burton told me, “so you'd think I'd be more comfortable playing humble, working-class people like the ones I grew up with, but in reality, I much more enjoy playing kings and princes like Hamlet, Marcellus (“The Robe”), Prince Hal, Othello and King Arthur (all of whom he played).
“A psychologist could probably get something out of this.” I suppose royal roles take me to fantasy land, but working-class roles carry too many painful memories of my brutal childhood.
Burton's role as Mark Antony in the film “Cleopatra” (1963) made Burton and his co-star, Elizabeth Taylor, world famous and the subject of gossip magazines and paparazzi for the rest of their life. The future of Twentieth Century Fox seemed to depend on what became the most expensive film ever made up to that point, grossing nearly $40 million.
“I've done a lot of stupid things too,” said Burton, “but I like my reputation, that of a spoiled genius from a gutter in Wales who should be playing Shakespeare all the time but is became a thug, a drunk and a womanizer.
“It’s my cross to bear, which I don’t mind,” he continued. “I have gained a kind of negative fame that has nothing to do with my acting skills. The public is not much interested in me as an actor. She is interested in the diabolically famous Richard Burton. But I believe God put me on this earth to create a living hell.
Burton was married five times and had four children. He was nominated six times for the Academy Award for Best Actor and once for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, but he never won. He told me he thought he was denied an Oscar because of his bitter and outspoken opposition to the Hollywood blacklist of the 1950s. (Burton was a socialist.)
However, Burton received BAFTA, Golden Globe and Tony Awards for Best Actor. He died on August 5, 1984, at the age of 58, of heart failure, undoubtedly brought on by a life of excessive drinking, smoking and other unhealthy habits.
Len Lear can be contacted at [email protected]
|
