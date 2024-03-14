A New York teenager discovers that her best friend of 10 years is an actor hired by her family





A New York teenager left TikTok users stunned after sharing a story about how his best friend was actually a hired actor. Lawson Spolansky describes himself in his TikTok bio as an “embarrassing best friend,” but earlier this month he shared a horror story about exactly who he had been the “best friend.” In a video which has now been viewed more than a million times, Spolansky claimed it all started in 2012, when he was five years old and exhibiting “social and behavioral issues” at school. One day in July, while at the playground, Spolansky fell off the monkey bars and injured himself, prompting a little blond boy to come over and start “making fun” of him. The boy's mother quickly came to help him, and the two young boys then spent time together at the park. The following September, Spolansky was surprised to see the same blond boy, whom he identified as Dexter, sitting next to him at school. Over the years, they began to develop a “strong” friendship, and Spolansky also became more comfortable and began to do better in school. Lawson Spolansky claimed the story began when he was five years old. Credit: TikTok/@lawsonspolansky Fast forward to 2018, when Dexter apparently told Spolansky he wanted to take him on a trip to Paris, Spain, and Universal California using his birthday money. He told her to start planning what to take, but just a day later he started making “weird excuses” for why they couldn't go. So imagine Spolansky's shock when he saw a photo on Instagram of Dexter, his mother, and Spolansky's own aunt in Hollywood together. Bewildered, Spolansky questioned Dexter and his aunt about what was happening, but was met with claims that it must be a “communication problem.” Let's go back to 2021, when Spolansky's boyfriend at the time was working as a pool boy for none other than Dexter's mother. Only, while working there, he apparently understood that this woman was not Dexter's mother at all, but his agent. In his video, Spolansky told baffled viewers that he learned his aunt was actually best friends with Dexter's real mother – a woman he had never met – and that she had paid her for Dexter to befriend Spolansky. Not only that, but Spolansky claimed that his therapist was also the sister of Dexter's agent. “So now I'm broken, [a] severe trust issues and feel like I'm never really going anywhere,” he said. “I thought I had a real friend, but then you find out that friend is actually paid.” Claiming that he “never really experienced true friendship,” Spolansky added, “I don't know what to do now but I thought it would be interesting to share.” Viewers were well and truly blown away by Spolansky's story, with one person commenting: “What in the show is Truman, it's this guy who's crazy.” Another baffled viewer added: “5? You were a child. Normal child behavior, shame on the adults.” However, other viewers were not convinced by Spolansky's story and attempted to poke holes in his narrative. “He was 5 years old…there is no way he has such vivid memories and remembers the sequence of events of the day at the park. This is completely made up,” one person claimed. Spolansky's aunt also reportedly refuted Spolansky's claims. In response to the criticism, Spolansky commented: “It hurts me that people actually believe I would make up something so horrible. I'm trying to be vulnerable here and share real feelings.” UNILAD has contacted Spolansky for comment.

