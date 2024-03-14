Dr. Dre will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and will be placed next to Snoop Dogg's





Dr. Dre, an iconic figure in the rap industry, is set to receive one of the highest honors by joining the illustrious ranks of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On March 19, his star will be revealed on Hollywood Blvd., located next to his longtime friend and collaborator, Snoop Dogg.

The ceremony, which promises to be a star-studded affair, will include speeches from the likes of Snoop Dogg himself and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine, with radio legend Big Boy as emcee. Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez noted Dr. Dre's undeniable impact on the music industry, stating, “Dr. Dre's contributions to the music industry are undeniable and have left an indelible mark on popular culture. » She further highlighted his achievements as a producer, rapper and entrepreneur, highlighting how he continually pushed boundaries and set new standards of excellence. Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Martinez remarked, “Dr. Dre's star will be an enduring symbol of his immense talent and lasting legacy in the world of music. » She also highlighted the special nature of Dr. Dre's star location, located next to Snoop Dogg's, reinforcing the connection between these two men from the West. Legends of the Coast. This recognition follows NWA receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 Grammys, a testament to Dr. Dre's enduring influence. Although he wasn't able to attend the ceremony, his impact was felt, with Ice Cube joking about Dre's busy schedule as a billionaire. However, Cube also expressed his sincere gratitude, recognizing Dre's genius, talent and leadership, while also honoring the late Eazy-E, whose legacy remains intertwined with NWA's rich history. The significance of Dr. Dre's star being placed next to Snoop Dogg's is not lost on fans and industry insiders. In 2018, Snoop Dogg himself was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a ceremony attended by a constellation of stars, including Dr. Dre, Quincy Jones and Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel, recognizing the magnitude of the moment, humorously admitted the challenge of following in the footsteps of legends like Dr. Dre and Quincy Jones. The event is a testament to Snoop Dogg's enduring influence, with a wide range of celebrities and industry figures coming together to celebrate his monumental achievements.

