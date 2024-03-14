General Hospital Actress Robyn Bernard Found Dead in Open Field

Actress Robyn Bernard, who appeared in 145 episodes of the soap opera General Hospital in the 1980s, was found dead in a field behind a business in San Jacinto, Calif., the Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported.

No cause of death has been established for Bernard, 64, who retired from show business more than two decades ago.

During her General Hospital Directed from 1984 to 1990, Bernard played Terry Brock, a singer who was twice accused of murder. Bernard also played roles in films like 1981's Diva and the years 1986 Betty Blue. His last screen credit was the role of a psychologist in a small 2002 production called High school voice.

The daughter of a Texas preacher, she started out as a child singer with her sister Crystal, who would go on to star in the 1990s television series. Wings. Robyn attended Baylor University but dropped out after a wild party.

I was bitter about all the pressure that had been put on me, she said of her strict religious upbringing in a 1985 interview with Boca Raton News. So I walked to the other side. I have to admit that it didn't improve my grades much. So after a few semesters, I quit and went to Nashville.

Robyn lived in Music City for three years before heading to Hollywood to appear on the most popular soap opera. It didn't take long.

One of the good things about General Hospital was that they let me sing on the show, she said in a 1986 interview with United Features Syndicate. And they linked my experience as a gospel singer to that of my character.