Ed Begley Jr. and his daughter Hayden took the Los Angeles subway to the Oscars





Ed Begley Jr. could be described as Hollywood royalty: the actor is the son of another actor, Ed Begley, who won the 1963 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. But the younger Mr. Begley, a longtime member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the Oscars, rode to this year's ceremony like a plebeian, taking the Los Angeles subway . His journey was filmed by his daughter Hayden Begley, who then shared the video on TikTok, where it has since been viewed more than six million times. The video opens with Ms. Begley, 24, asking her mother, Rachelle Carson, Mr. Begley's wife and an Oscar guest, how she gets to the ceremony. I drive, Mrs. Carson said, before asking: And what do you do? Off camera, Ms. Begley responds: Take the subway. Mrs. Carson, who is wearing a black lace dress, mutters, Oh my God, whatever, as she waves her arms in exasperation.

Ms. Begley, who explains in voiceover that she is not attending the ceremony with her father, then films her journey to the event aboard a 240 bus and the metro line B.

Like Mr. Begley, 74, who has devoted much of his career to promoting environmentalism, talks to the camera about his fondness for public transportation. As he rides the bus, he shows off two pins on the lapel of his dark suit jacket. One was shaped like an Oscar statuette and came from the Academy, where he served on the board of governors for 15 years. He said the other badge, which had a capital M, was his Metro badge for being a pilot since 1962. Later in the video, Ms. Begley films her father's full look, which includes a pair of black Nike sneakers with chunky white soles. Thank goodness there are people like my father who don't hesitate to wear running shoes on a red carpet, she says in voiceover. Mr. Begley, in an interview with The New York Times, said he bought the shoes for walking and his wife helped him choose them. He bought the Cesarani suit he wore to the Oscars on the set of a production he was in decades ago. Wardrobe items are tailored to actors and are sometimes sold to them at a discount, he said. I'm not a slave to fashion, as you've probably noticed, said Mr. Begley, who recently published a memoir about his relationship with his father, who died in 1970, and his life and career at Hollywood.

Door to door, the journey from the Begley home in Los Angeles to the Dolby Theater took an hour, in part because subway station closures meant walking about a half-mile and also because Mr. Begley spent time posing for photos with fans and colleagues. commuters, his daughter said in an interview with The Times. Ms. Begley, an actress, also works for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority of Los Angeles County, a job she began during the recent actors' union strike. But she didn't film her father's travels on behalf of the agency; she shared the video from her personal TikTok account. Taking public transportation to the Oscars has become something of a tradition for Mr. Begley and his daughter. They used it to travel to the event in 2023, a trip she also filmed and shared on social networks, as well as others in previous years. A few days before the first ceremony they attended, Mr. Begley said, he walked into his daughter's room and asked if she wanted to make a statement. When she said yes, he told her: OK, we'll take the subway to the Oscars. Over the years, Mr Begley's travels to the awards ceremony have also involved bicycles and electric vehicles, such as a Bradley car he and his friend Annette Bening attended the ceremony in 1991. As a woman in a dress, he said, you have to be a yoga master to get out of the car with dignity. Cycling and public transport, he added, are among his favorite, economical and ecological means of travel. “I never feel like I'm wasting my time taking the bus or the subway somewhere because I'm bringing my script with me or doing Jumble or Wordle,” Mr. Begley said. I do the LA Times and New York Times crosswords every day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/13/style/ed-begley-jr-oscars-public-transportation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos