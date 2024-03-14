Documentary 'Freaknik' Tells Untold Story of Atlanta's Huge Street Party | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) If you attended Atlanta's wildest gathering called Freaknik back in the day, then beware: You could be featured in Hulus' new documentary about the legendary street party that became popular through storytelling folklore involving traffic jams, public nudity and highway debauchery. .

Many of these images will certainly be on full display in Freaknik: The Wildest Story Never Told. But the documentary doesn't just focus on the hypersexualized environment and public safety issues surrounding the four-decade-old festival. It's also about how the iconic event began as a simple black college barbecue that eventually attracted thousands of people from across the United States, defining Atlanta as a cultural and musical hotbed.

It's more about culture. It's Atlanta's version of Beat Street, said Jermaine Dupri, who produced the project along with several others, including Luther Uncle Luke Campbell and 21 Savage. The documentary premiered Tuesday night at SXSW in Austin, Texas. It will premiere on Hulu on March 21.

“It’s our story about our contribution to culture,” Dupri continued. Through the music and parties organized during Freaknik. It's more than just people standing on cars and playing music outside.

Freaknik will feature perspectives from Killer Mike, Jalen Rose, CeeLo Green, Rasheeda and Too $hort. The project features Freaknik founders Emma Horton, Amadi Boon, Monique Tolliver and Sharon Toomer discussing the origin of the festival and the name Freaknik, a portmanteau of picnic and monster. It was inspired by the 1978 song Le Freak by R&B group Chic.”

Dupri initially questioned whether the documentary would focus solely on the sexual nature of the festival. But the music mogul was convinced otherwise after meeting with Swirl Films producers Jay Allen and Nikki Byles, who told him the documentary would focus on the full story.

We want people who didn't experience Freaknik to relive the good, the bad and the ugly,” Allen said. “For the people who were there, they will be able to tell their stories and their truth.

Dupri wants viewers to see how Freaknik elevated Atlanta's now-thriving hip-hop music scene and helped it become a destination for Black entrepreneurship and empowerment. He heard criticism that the documentary “put black people behind. It was also reported that some women would take legal action to block the release of the documentary over fears of potential exposure in flashback clips. He It is unclear whether legal action was ever filed.

Everything is educational. It's black history for me personally, said Dupri, who attended Freaknik. For those who need this assurance, I will never allow my name to be involved in anything that is going to put a black eye on Atlanta or do anything that I believe is going to set this culture back.

Uncle Luke called these critics hypocrites for participating in Freaknik's raunchy activities, then criticized that generation for their admiration for hip-hop artists like Cardi B, Ice Spice and Sexyy Red, known for their suggestive performances.

They'll get a little taste of their own medicine, said Luke, considered the godfather of Freaknik for inserting his provocative nature into the festival. The documentary's footage was mostly crowdsourced, while some came from his digitally converted VHS tapes.

Other footage was obtained by Byles through social media outreach and knocking on the doors of former Freaknik participants who provided what they were comfortable handing over.

It's easy to point the finger at people's children and say they're living a life that in reality they lived as parents, Uncle Luke said. I wanted to show this perspective. But there's also this big myth about Freaknik. A lot of people on the West Coast have heard of it. Some people have heard the stories. It’s this story that’s never really been told. We wanted to tell this story where it really came from.

Freaknik was a sprawling street party across Atlanta from 1983 to 1999. The three-day event held in April was created by black students (Morehouse and Spelman colleges) from the DC Metro Club who were stuck on campus over the holidays spring and decided to get together. to the park to combat boredom with their boomboxes, coolers and food.

Over the years, Freaknik has become a popular spring destination, attracting an estimated 250,000 partygoers from across the country. The event was so massive that it spread throughout downtown and metropolitan areas.

But as the Freakniks' popularity grew, uncontrolled crowds caused many problems. By the mid-1990s, this fun event turned into an unruly event and eventually wore out its welcome after sporadic looting, massive traffic jams, and lewd activities. City officials closed the gates after continued tensions erupted between festival-goers, law enforcement and local residents.

Toomer, one of the original organizers, said she was impressed with how the documentary explored Freaknik's full story. Toomer is disappointed with the end of the festival, but she hopes viewers will understand the true essence of their creation.

I think people will experience this moment where I didn't know and have some appreciation for it, she said. I'm excited about it. It was truly in his best years and even in his mediocre years, a special event. Over the years, it has been frustrating to have to start the conversation with the word, unlike the experience of so many young black people.

Director P. Frank Williams said the documentary covers the convergence of politics, media, music and culture. He added that this would also affect those who tried to revive Freaknik, but were unsuccessful.

“I know people on the Internet and everyone is looking for all the candy, the fun, the girls, the arrival, the cars,” Williams said. We gave it to you if you watched the movie. But there are also vegetables, which are black culture. Black identity. Trying to go against a system that was preparing for the Olympic Games (1996) and which didn't necessarily want these children to be on the street. It's a much deeper story.

Everyone worries about their aunts and all these memes, he said. “But I hope that after watching it you will see that we did something much more than just a party.