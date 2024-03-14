Star Wars actor in mental health facility; mother does not blame negative reactions





Former Star Wars child star Jake Lloyd is in a mental health facility, his mother revealed in a new interview. Lisa Lloyd, whose son played young Anakin Skywalker in the 1999 prequel film, Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, said: Script News that Jake was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2008. She said he had talked about living in different realities and seeing people with black eyes, and that he appeared to suffer from a neurological condition called anosognosia, which causes the patient to deny his symptoms. He didn't think he needed to take medication because he wasn't sick, she said. He didn't think he needed to go to the therapist because there was nothing wrong with him. Lisa said Jake's condition worsened after the death of his sister, who appeared as an extra in The Phantom Menace, in 2018. He suffered a full-blown psychotic break in March 2023 and spent the last 10 months in a mental health rehabilitation center. according to Scripps. Since then, Jake has shown progress and can watch movies again, she said, including the recent Charlie and the Chocolate Factory movie, Wonka. He also watched Rosario Dawson's Star Wars spinoff series Ahsoka on Disney+. He loves all the new Star Wars stuff, she said. People think Jake hates Star Wars. He likes that. According to Deadline, she dismissed theories that Jake's mental illness was caused by fan reaction to The Phantom Menace, which followed Anakin as he met Obi-Wan Kenobi and other Star Wars characters, decades before that the young Jedi does not become the evil Darth Vader. Lisa said there was a history of schizophrenia on Jake's father's side. It would have happened anyway, she said. I believe it was genetic. And his psychiatrist also agrees that Jake was going to become schizophrenic. I protected him from the backlash. He was riding his bike outside and playing with his friends. He did not know it. He didn't care. Everyone makes a big deal out of it. And it's kind of annoying to me because Jake was a little kid when this came out, and he didn't really feel any of that because I didn't let him tune in. Jake Lloyd was one of the best-known child actors of the 1990s, appearing in Jingle All the Way as Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, as well as roles in ER, Apollo 11, The Pretender and several Star Wars video games . He retired shortly after the release of The Phantom Menace, when he was 10 years old. Jake, now 35, previously made headlines in 2015 when he was arrested following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in South Carolina. He spent 10 months in prison, according to Deadline. Billy Baldwin feuding with 90s movie co-star: I have so much dirt on her Upstate New York's Star Wars-themed campgrounds are the summer vacation you've been looking for

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.syracuse.com/celebrity-news/2024/03/star-wars-actor-in-mental-health-facility-mother-doesnt-blame-backlash.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos