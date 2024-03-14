



Kingsley at the 2012 Santa Barbara International Film Festival Sir Ben Kingsley is a British actor known for his long career on stage and screen. He has received numerous accolades throughout his career which spans more than five decades, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, a Grammy Award, two Golden Globe Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award, in addition to nominations for four Primetime Emmy Awards and two Laurences. Olivier Prize. Kingsley began his career on stage when he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1967, where he performed in many William Shakespeare productions, including King Lear (1968), Saint-Barthélemy Fair (1969), Measure for measure (1970), Storm (1970), Hamlet (1975), The Merry Wives of Windsor (1979), and Othello (1985). He made his Broadway debut as Demetrius in A Midsummer Night's dream (1971). He played the title role in Edmond Kean (1983) both in the West End at the Aldwych Theater and on Broadway at the Billy Rose Theater. He is best known for playing the role of Mohandas Gandhi in the film Gandhi (1982), for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor. He expanded his film career and won acclaim for his performances in Mauritius (1987), Bugsy (1990), Schindler's List (1993), sexy beast (2000), House of Sand and Fog (2003), Elegy (2008), Shutter Island (2010), and Hugo (2011). Other notable films include Sneakers (1992), Finding Bobby Fischer (1993), Dave (1993), Death and the Maiden (1994), Twelfth night (1996), Eternal tuck (2002), and Learn to drive (2014). He portrayed Trevor Slattery in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, acting in Iron Man 3 (2013), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) and the next Disney+ series Amazing man.[1] He also starred in blockbusters Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010), Ender's match (2013). He has voiced roles in The Boxtrolls (2014), and The jungle Book (2016). On television, Kingsley has played many real-life characters, including Simon Wiesenthal in the HBO film. Murderers Among Us: The Story of Simon Wiesenthal (1989), Potiphar in the TNT miniseries Joseph (1995), Otto Frank in the ABC miniseries Anne Frank: the whole story (2001) and Herman Tarnower in the HBO film Ms. Harris (2005). He also played Sweeney Todd in the TV movie The Sweeney Todd Story (1997), and Ay, the Grand Vizier in the mini-series Tut (2015). Acting credits [ edit ] Key

Refers to works that have not yet been released Movie [ edit ] Television [ edit ] Theater [ edit ] Year Title Role Playwright Place Ref. 1968 King Lear Oswald William Shakespeare Stratford-Upon-Avon, London [10] 1969 Saint-Barthélemy Fair Ned Winwoman Aldwych Theatre, West End [11] 1970 Measure for measure Claudio Stratford-Upon-Avon, London [12] 1970 Storm Ariel [13] 1971 A Midsummer Night's dream Demetrius Billy Rose Theater, Broadway [14] 1974 Statements made after arrest under the Immorality Law Errol Philander Athol Fugard Royal Court Theatre, London [15] 19751976 Hamlet Hamlet William Shakespeare Stratford-Upon-Avon, London [16] 19791980 The Merry Wives of Windsor Master Frank Ford Aldwych Theatre, London [17] 1983 Edmond Kean Edmund Kean Raymond Fitzsimons Haymarket Theatre, West End Brooks Atkinson Theater, Broadway [18] 19851986 Othello Othello William Shakespeare Barbican Theatre, London [19] Video games [ edit ] Year Title Role Remarks 1995 Kiyeko and the Lost Night Storyteller Voice role 1997 Innocence Ceremony Victor Frolatti 2010 Fable III Sabine Voice role

Credited as Sir Ben Kingsley The references [ edit ] [ edit ]



