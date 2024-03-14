FundRebel pays $62 million for new Hollywood building





FundRebel has made its first commercial real estate acquisition by purchasing a new building in Hollywood for $62 million. The New York-based crowdfunding real estate startup purchased Nine Hollywood at 809 Jackson Street and 320 South Federal Highway, records show. The 12-story apartment building with 204 units and 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail was completed this month by the developer, an entity managed by Giuseppe Iadisernia in Hallandale Beach. Iadisernia sold Nine Hollywood to FundRebel. The buyer obtained a $41 million loan from Franklin BSP Realty Trust, records show. This is essentially our first acquisition, said Allen Konstam, COO of FundRebel. The value was there before we even started. In 2010, Iadisernia paid $2 million for the 0.8-acre development site. In 2022, the developer broke ground on Nine Hollywood after securing a $43 million construction loan, records show. Nine Hollywood offers a mix of studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments, with asking rents ranging from $1,880 to $3,600 per month, said Mark Drachman, CEO of FundRebel. FundRebel investors have invested between $3 million and $6 million in equity in Nine Hollywood, Drachman added. We expect to receive approximately $15 million from investors through our FundRebel Dean fund for this project, Drachman said. We are still actively investing. Once the capital invested for the project is completed, the fund will be closed. FundRebel requires a minimum investment of $1,000 to obtain equity in its projects through investor-accredited funds, Drachman said. Hollywood is a very attractive multifamily market where rents are cheaper than in Miami and surrounding coastal cities, Drachman said. There was plenty of room here for rental properties, he said. We have about 15 percent of the building pre-leased and we still have 20 percent of the units with deposits. We hope for stabilization within six to nine months. Konstam and Drachman also run Condra Property Group, which has a portfolio of 25 one- and two-story motels and short-term rental properties along or near Hollywood Beach. In September, Condra submitted a site plan to the city of Hollywood to redevelop the 2.4-acre development. The company is using Floridas Live Local to seek approval for a 628,000-square-foot mixed-use project comprising 137 condos and 91 apartments with some affordable housing.

